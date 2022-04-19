Former Florida State linebacker announces transfer to new program

The former Seminole is one of many transfers from the program that have landed at a new school this offseason.

The transfer portal is ramping up again with a plethora of new additions as teams across the country begin to wrap up spring practice. Over the last week, three Seminoles (wide receiver Jordan Young, defensive back Hunter Washington, tight end Koby Gross) have made the move to enter the portal and look for an opportunity elsewhere to make an impact.

A few months ago, the program saw another mass exodus following the conclusion of the regular season. Nine scholarship players entered the portal, including three young linebackers. Since then, eight of the nine players have found new homes; Jalen Goss (FAMU), Ira Henry (Memphis), Jaleel McRae (FAU), Carter Boatwright (FAU), Tru Thompson (Jackson State), Marcus Cushnie (UMass), Jordan Eubanks (UNLV), and Jayion McCluster (Alabama State).

The latest former Seminole to announce their transfer destination is linebacker Jayion McCluster. According to his social media, McCluster will continue his career at FCS Alabama State. It's expected that he'll have at least three seasons of eligibility remaining, maybe four.

The Florida native upheld his commitment as a member of head coach Mike Norvell's inaugural class in 2020. He previously pledged to Florida State under former head coach Willie Taggart in May of 2019 but stuck with the program after the change to Norvell in December.

McCluster struggled to break into the rotation over two years with the Seminoles, appearing in one game and recording a single tackle spanning his career in garnet and gold. That came in 2020 during Florida State's 56-35 season-finale victory against Duke.

In the wake of McCluster's decision, the coaching staff brought in UCF transfer Tatum Bethune to shore up the linebacking corps. Exiting the spring, the Seminoles hold seven scholarship linebackers; Amari Gainer, Kalen DeLoach, Bethune, DJ Lundy, Stephen Dix Jr, Jadarius Green-McKnight, and Omar Graham Jr.

Bethune and DeLoach developed into a dependable combination throughout the spring. Veteran Amari Gainer, rising young stalwart DJ Lundy, and true freshman Omar Graham Jr. all had flashes during the practices as well.

A unit that was looked to as a weakness over the past few years has a real chance of developing into a strength under new linebackers coach Randy Shannon.

