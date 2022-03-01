2022 Spring Position Preview: Interior Defensive Line

Departures:

The Seminoles will have all their interior defensive lineman returning for the 2022 season.

Returnees:

Robert Cooper, Fabien Lovett, Malcolm Ray, Jarret Jackson, Joshua Farmer, TJ Davis, and Shambre Jackson.

New Additions:

Bishop Thomas and Daniel Lyons.

Spring Outlook:

During the past couple of years, FSU has had many solid players at defensive tackle and nose tackle. These two positions are very important to the defense as they are the front line against the run game and hinder the quarterback during pass plays. This returning squad looks to improve physically and mentally.

READ MORE: Five crazy predictions heading into Florida State's spring camp

Florida State will have a very experienced interior defensive line for the 2022 season, led by senior Robert Cooper and junior Fabien Lovett. Cooper has been playing for the 'Noles since 2018 giving him the most experience on the line. Taling 104 total tackles, three pass deflections, and 2.5 sacks since 2018, Cooper looks to add on a big year to improve his draft stock. Alongside Big Coop, Lovett looks to continue his success from last season. Originally playing at Mississippi State as a freshman he recorded 19 tackles and one sack. Lovett then transferred to Florida State in 2020 and has since recorded 42 tackles and three sacks. This duo's athletic ability and size look to create some havoc against opposing offenses this season.

Malcolm Ray impressed last season creating optimism for a great redshirt sophomore season. Ray recorded 24 tackles including 12 solo and 1.5 sacks. During the Tour of Duty, Ray wore a black jersey representing the impressive effort and skill he showed during the drills. Ray looks to be another big body that can make plays for the interior line and is a very solid depth piece.

Jarret Jackson has been fairly quiet since his arrival at FSU. Transferring from Louisville, Jackson dealt with injuries temporarily derailing his career. In 2018 Freshman year at Louisville, Jackson tallied 16 tackles, two sacks, and a forced fumble. The following two seasons Jackson only recorded one tackle due to his injury issues. Finally becoming healthy for the 2021 season Jackson saw playing time for the Seminoles as he had 16 tackles and 0.5 sacks. Look for a big spring out of Jackson not only with field play but leadership.

READ MORE: Observations from Florida State's Tour of Duty session

A young trio of returnees looks to impress the coaching staff this spring to increase their rolls on the defensive line. Joshua Farmer has put on some serious size completely changing the appearance of his body. Some athletes lose some of their quickness and speed when they gain weight but during the Tour Of Duty, Farmer showed the weight has not slowed him down. TJ Davis recorded a tackle last season as a freshman and looks to gain confidence and experience this spring to increase his playing time on defense. Shambre Jackson came out of high school listed as an edge rusher but was recruited at FSU to become a part of the interior defensive line. Since his arrival, last season, Jackosn has worked with the scout team as he redshirted his freshman year. Jackson has put on the noticeable size as well furthering his transition into an interior defender.

The 2022 recruiting class brought in two new additions to the defensive line, Daniel Lyons and Bishop Thomas. Both early enrollees will get much-needed time to work on their bodies and football IQ during this spring and 2022 season. Depending on how they perform during spring, playing time is not out of the picture.

What's next for the Florida State Seminoles? Join thousands for FREE to not miss out on any breaking news or recruiting latest by clicking this link or texting our number (850) 616-8661!