Five crazy predictions heading into Florida State's spring camp

When spring football gets underway there will always be things that happen that may shock fans. In this Florida State Spring 2022 preview, we make five crazy predictions that may sound unrealistic now but could look very different once spring wraps in April.

There are going to be position battles won by players we didn’t think of, likewise, we will see players we thought were penciled in not do the necessary work to exit spring atop the depth chart. Here are our ‘Five Crazy Spring Predictions’.

READ MORE: Observations from Florida State's Tour of Duty session

Trey Benson exits spring atop the running back depth chart with Treshaun Ward: Yes it’s just workouts, and yes we haven’t seen Benson with pads on yet at FSU, but so far Benson has looked good in winter conditioning drills. Benson processes a nice blend of size and speed - he is one of the fastest players on the team now. If he trusts his knee, and he gets his opportunities this spring, I think he will shock a ton of people and show that he was a great take from the portal this past offseason.

Travis Jay wins a starting cornerback spot: I think most fans would agree the time is now for Jay to put it all together. At 6’2”, 200 pounds, the mental part of the game hasn’t quite matched the physical attributes he has. While it’s not a super crazy prediction, Travis struggled at corner last year as he was a liability at times. I think mental matches the physical, finally (the coaches really want it also), and I think he exits spring as one of the starting corners.

Rod Orr earns the starting left tackle spot: Rod Orr was a prized recruit in 2021, one of the best tackles in the nation, and he processes all of the characteristics that you want in a second-year break-out player. The size, the footwork, the bend - remember Orr was primarily a basketball player early on - are there. With a year under the coaching of Alex Atkins, combined with the desire to get the five best linemen on the field, Orr will do enough to lock down the left tackle spot.

READ MORE: Projecting Florida State's spring offensive depth chart

Omarion Cooper emerges as DB1: Cooper came on and played very well at the back end of the season. Entering Florida State he was a talented but slightly a raw product. He worked hard throughout the fall to earn his playing time, locking down his spot over much more experienced players. He’s developed better than expected and I think he takes the throne as DB1 when spring is over.

Tatum Bethune shows he’s a top 3 player on the defense: This is a strong one as Cooper, Akeem Dent, Kalen Deloach, Fabian Lovett, Dennis Briggs, and others return, but Bethune brings a lot to the linebacker room that’s been missing. Also, he has played for Randy Shannon and knows what to expect from his new position coach. He’s been a welcomed edition in winter drills, which is great. But it’s his decision-making, instincts and the simple fact he is a tackling machine is what will allow Tatum to shine in the spring.

What's next for the Florida State Seminoles? Join thousands for FREE to not miss out on any breaking news or recruiting latest by clicking this link or texting our number (850) 616-8661!