Observations from Florida State's Tour of Duty session

NoleGameday was in attendance for Florida State's Tour of Duty workout on Tuesday morning.

Florida State held one of its final Tour of Duty workouts on Tuesday morning as the Seminoles prepare for spring practice on March 5. The session was the first time this offseason that the program has allowed media to attend Tour of Duty.

Here are some observations and notes from the workout.

*Logan Robinson and Maddox Nebel also contributed to this report.

Defensive end Jared Verse indeed very fast. He’s also put on some size but is in solid solid shape.

Defensive lineman Joshua Farmer looks ridiculously different. Farmer has put on some serious size but is moving with it. Impressive to see. We knew he was a hard worker during the off-season when he first came to FSU but so far this spring he’s taking it to another level. This spring camp along with summer is going to be something to keep on with continuing to develop his body.

Defensive back Renardo Green, quarterback Tate Rodemaker, and defensive tackle Malcolm Ray in black jerseys.

Defensive lineman Daniel Lyons is impressive in size. A lot taller in person and moved well. Fast with his size.

Defensive back Hunter Washington was one of the fastest in his group. Very well conditioned and speedy. I thought out of the defensive back, he and Renardo Green impressed the most. Extremely impressed today with him. Maybe personally my top skill player guy from today.

Defensive backs Azareye’h Thomas and Sam McCall impressed me in their competitiveness with one another. In one drill, both guys were side by side working on speed and agility trying to finish the drill before one another. These two will be fun to watch this spring. Thomas in person is a bit bigger than McCall and taller but McCall does have some serious agility and twitchy attributes to him. Two young defensive backs to watch starting spring ball.

Offensive tackle Daughtry Richardson looks smooth and thought he looks in really solid shape for a freshman offensive lineman coming in.

Tight ends Koby Gross and Cam McDonald impressed in the TE unit. Courtney as a freshman looked good. Gross has worked on his body a lot since the start of the off-season it looks and you can tell a difference from last season to now.



Running back Treshaun Ward, wide receiver Ja’Khi Douglas, and walk-on WR Fernando Padron have some serious shiftiness and speed. Ward just has that special type of get-off speed that is rare for some players. Same for Douglas.

Defensive linemen Shambre Jackson and Patrick Payton have put on some significant size. Seems like Storms is continuing to develop these guys putting some size on them.

Defensive end Aaron Hester doesn’t look like a true freshman.

You can most certainly tell freshman OL Kanaya Charlton has trimmed down. Still got a ways to go but Storms I think has done a solid job with him working on his body and conditioning with him.

Transfer offensive lineman Kayden Lyles is massive. At the same time, he’s moves very well for his frame and showed a lot of effort. Consistently near the top of his group.

There’s a ton to like about wide receiver Johnny Wilson’s size. He’s acclimated well to the workouts and still has room to add more weight.

Wide receiver Mycah Pittman is one of the fastest players on the entire roster. He finished first in his group on basically every rep that I watched him.

Wide receiver Deuce Spann has shifty cutting ability for someone that’s 6-foot-5. His athletic tools are very interesting.

DB Renardo Green was the top performer today in my opinion. Donning a black jersey, he was simply terrific and looks to be past the injuries that hampered him a year ago. Excited to see him in spring ball.

The coaches make sure to hold everyone accountable. Groups were sent back multiple times for not running through the line, not giving enough effort, looking tired, a single misstep, etc. They want perfect reps from every single player in every single group.

It looks like the entire roster is acclimating well and living up to expectations this off-season in the Tour of Duty.

