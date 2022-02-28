2022 Spring Position Preview: Offensive Line

Departures:

Jalen Goss, Ira Henry, Baveon Johnson, and Devontay Love-Taylor.

Returnees:

Robert Scott Jr, Dillan Gibbons, Darius Washington, Loyd Willis, Bryson Estes, Maurice Smith, Zane Herring, and Rod Orr.

New Additions:

2022 Recruits- Daughtry Richardson, Kanaya Carlton, Julian Armella, Jaylen Early, Qae'shon Sapp, and Antavious Woody. Transfers- Bless Harris and Kayden Lyles.

Spring Outlook:

Florida State is looking to have a much better offensive line compared to the last few years. The Seminoles' offensive line has been a major factor in the struggles of the offense. When Mike Norvell made one of his best hires of Alex Atkins the tide seems to be turning. Atkins has done a phenomenal job recruiting as he brings in six recruits and two transfers in the 2022 class. Transfers Bless Harris and Kayden Lyles will be in a position to play this upcoming season alongside returning starters, Robert Scott Jr, Dillan Gibbons, and Darius Washington.

These five look to take control of the trenches as they are all experienced and have shown impressive play throughout their careers. Darius Washington has made great strides since he has arrived at Florida State and most certainly last season. Now a redshirt sophomore, Washington could make continued development to make him one of the top pieces on this line.

Since the 2022 reciting class is completed two of the six signees have arrived on campus as early enrollees. Freshmen Daughtry Richardson and Kanaya Charlton will have a head start as they look to compete for backup rolls their freshman year. The remainder will arrive after they finish their senior year of high school. Julian Armella, Jaylen Early, Qae’shon Sapp, and Antavious Woody will be the four arriving later.

