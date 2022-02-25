Projecting Florida State’s Spring Offensive Depth-Chart

The spring roster is all but finalized, the Tour of Duty is drawing to an end, spring practice is beginning to come into focus. While the Noles did have some key departures this off-season, they were able to stock up at key positions via the transfer portal while also bringing in some talented youngsters to further bolster the roster. The 2022 season is going to be a vital one for Mike Norvell and his tenure at Florida State. Which is why these spring practices are so important. That said, let’s look at my projected Depth Chart heading into spring practice.

Quarterback

- Jordan Travis

- Tate Rodemaker

- A.J. Duffy

This one might be the most obvious but regardless, let’s go ahead and pencil in Jordan Travis as QB1. This surprises nobody. While there should not be any real battle for the starting spot, fans will be paying close attention to who is running with the second string. Tate Rodemaker should start the spring as the primary backup, but I would not be surprised to see the talented freshman, A.J. Duffy, push for second-team reps early and often. Here is the thing, Tate Rodemaker might be the most athletically gifted of the bunch, but in his two years in Tallahassee, he simply hasn’t produced when given the chance; and there have been plenty of chances. Maybe it clicks for Tate this spring, but if it doesn’t, I would not be surprised to see A.J. Duffy slated as the second-string signal-caller by the end of Spring.

Running-back

- Treshaun Ward

- Lawrence Toafili

- D.J. Williams/ Trey Benson

With the departure of Jashaun Corbin, there are reps to be had in the backfield in 2022. Treshaun Ward and Lawrence Toafili will garner the lion’s share of the touches. After Ward and Toafili is where this opens up a bit. D.J. Williams and Trey Benson will jockey for that third-back position throughout spring. While Williams has been with the team for longer, he has yet to find his role. Oregon transfer, Trey Benson, has had an injury-plagued career thus far but has all the tools to be a very good college running back (when healthy). That said, Norvell loves to platoon the running-backs, so I expect to see a lot of different guys getting touches this spring.

Outside Receiver

- Ontaria Wilson

- Malik McClain

- Johnny Wilson

- Mycah Pittman/Winston Wright

Slot

- Keyshawn Helton

- Winston Wright

- Mycah Pittman/Ja’Khi Douglas

This is easily the most anticipated position group this spring and for good reason. Coach Norvell and staff committed to revamping the wide-receiver group this off-season and at least on the surface level seems to have done just that. The transfer portal netted them the likes of Johnny Wilson (Arizona State), Micah Pittman (Oregon), Winston Wright (West Virginia), and Deuce Spann (Illinois). While Spann is more of a “wait-and-see” type of guy, the other three will definitely compete for playing time (especially Wright). That said, I still believe team veterans, Malik McClain, Keyshawn Helton, and Ontaria Wilson will be running with the first team to open spring camp. They will be pushed hard by the transfer-trio on a daily basis. Which will only benefit the team.

Tight end

- Cam McDonald

- Wyatt Rector/ Preston Daniel

- Markeston Douglas

The tight-end group is a bit of a question mark for me. While Cam McDonald has carved out his role as a reliable pass-catcher, and Preston Daniel and Wyatt Rector are the go-to in-line blockers; there really is no do-it-all tight end on the current roster. There is plenty of promise about some of the younger players like Markeston Douglas and Jackson West; so, I am sure the coaching staff is hoping to see some growth from either of those players. Like running-back, Norvell uses tight-ends like paper towels, so reps are there for the taking.

Left Tackle

- Robert Scott

- Lloyd Willis

Robert Scott, like the rest of the offensive line, took some big steps forward this past season. He also had some moments where he looked either hurt or outmatched on the edge. Scott showed the ability to be a capable blocker, but he was oftentimes matched up against the other team's best pass-rusher. So there were times when he was exploited. Still, I have him slated as starting left tackle but would not be surprised if he got moved around during the spring. The staff seems very high on Lloyd Willis, so it will be interesting to see if and how he produces this spring.

Left Guard

- Dillon Gibbons

- Thomas Shrader/Kayden Lyles

- Bryson Estes

Like Robert Scott, Dillon Gibbons will be hard to supplant as the starter throughout spring. He was arguably the best offensive lineman for the Seminoles last year. I expect Shrader to compete for either guard spot or perhaps even a tackle spot, but it will be interesting to see how he does after all the time off.

Center

- Maurice Smith

- Kayden Lyles

Maurice Smith has been overwhelmed during his first two seasons as a Seminole. An unheralded three-star recruit and relatively undersized for a power-five center, he has played admirably, given his physical limitations. I believe he will be the starter going into spring, but I believe this is nothing more than a formality. Kayden Lyles, a transfer from Wisconsin, will be a part of the starting five by the end of spring. I believe it will be at center, but as you will notice, I have him listed at multiple spots. I think Lyles will be the most impactful of all the transfers and immediately one of our most skilled offensive linemen.

Right Guard

- Kayden Lyles

- Darius Washington

- Zane Herring

Right guard is up for grabs heading into spring practice. Spring ball is for figuring guys out and trying new things, so I imagine Offensive Coordinator, Alex Atkins, will be experimenting with different combinations across the offensive front. Darius Washington played last season at both tackle spots but may be a more natural fit at guard. But, if Maurice Smith can secure the starting spot at center, Lyles and Gibbons would form one of the better guard tandems in the ACC.

Right Tackle

- Darius Washington

- Bless Harris

- Lloyd Willis

Darius Washington was a bright spot in 2021. He took the biggest step forward among the linemen and solidified his spot in the rotation. He will have his hands full fighting off Lloyd Willis and transfer, Bless Harris. Though, the best iteration of the offensive line may have Washington at guard. All said, Washington will most likely be your starting right tackle going into spring practice.

