Arizona State dual-threat quarterback Jayden Daniels entering transfer portal

Arizona State and head coach Herm Edwards may be losing their starting quarterback. Per a report from 247Sports and SunDevilSource.com, quarterback Jayden Daniels is expected to enter the NCAA Transfer Portal.

Daniels has already informed multiple Arizona State coaches and others around the camp of his decision. In the report, Daniels will entertain conversations from Power 5 programs including Pac-12 conference members.

Daniels entering the NCAA Transfer Portal makes him the top quarterback option in the country. The dual-threat quarterback became the first true freshman to start a season in Arizona State history. During his freshman season, Daniels completed 17 touchdowns, two interceptions, and threw for 2,943 yards.

READ MORE: Latest odds in favor of Jameis Winston returning to NFC team

During his last three seasons with the Sun Devils, he threw for 6,025 yards, 32 touchdowns, and 13 interceptions.

Heading into the 2022 season, Jordan Travis is the Florida State Seminoles' expected starter. Travis saw significant growth in 2021 as a leader on the field with passing and pocket awareness. One question mark heading into the upcoming season is Florida State's depth in the quarterback room.

Right now, the 'Noles have only three scholarship quarterbacks on its roster. Travis, redshirt sophomore Tate Rodemaker, and freshman quarterback AJ Duffy. Mike Norvell and the Seminoles struggled immensely on offense in games when Travis was injured or not available to play.

READ MORE: Jalen Ramsey calls out critics after winning first Super Bowl

Daniels had previously been recruited by FSU and the coaching staff in 2018 under Willie Taggart and was highly impressed by what he saw in Tallahassee after his visit. Daniels was ranked as the No. 2 dual-threat quarterback in the 2019 recruiting class per 247Sports Composite.

Could we see Florida State pursue the Arizona State quarterback transfer to help build depth and even bring competition in the quarterback room for a starting spot?

What's next for the Florida State Seminoles? Join thousands for FREE to not miss out on any breaking news or recruiting latest by clicking this link or texting our number (850) 616-8661!