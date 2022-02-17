Latest odds in favor of Jameis Winston returning to NFC team

After spending two seasons with the New Orleans Saints, Jameis Winston is set to hit the open market as an unrestricted free agent when the new league year begins March 16. There are several teams who will explore options at quarterback, including the Washington Commanders, Pittsburgh Steelers, and Carolina Panthers. However, some analysts believe the best bet is Winston returns to the Saints.

According to Pro Football Focus (PFF), the former Heisman Trophy winner and National Champion from Florida State is the betting favorite at +500 to start for the Saints in the 2022 season.

It’s been an eventful offseason in New Orleans thus far, with longtime head coach Sean Payton retiring on Jan. 25. Dennis Allen, who worked under Payton as the defensive coordinator since the 2015 season, will take the reigns over as head coach.

If Winston does return, he will have continuity with Pete Carmichael Jr. returning. Carmichael Jr served as the Saints offensive coordinator since 2009 and will remain in the position moving forward. However, it will be his first opportunity to be the full-time play-caller with Payton (who handled most playcalling) retired.

Before suffering a season-ending torn ACL against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Oct. 31, Winston was 5-2 as a starter, marking the best start of his career through the first seven games. He finished his abbreviated season with 1170 yards to match 14 touchdowns and three interceptions.

12 weeks removed from surgery, Winston’s rehab seems to be on track.

The Saints have two All-Pro caliber offensive weapons in running back Alvin Kamara and wide receiver Michael Thomas. They could also draft another weapon for Winston’s potential return in the 2022 NFL Draft, as they sit with the 18th overall pick.

