Jalen Ramsey calls out critics after winning first Super Bowl

The former 'Nole had something to say after his big win.

Jalen Ramsey as a player has turned into a worldwide name talked about in sports. He's arguably the best cornerback in the league and has been that way the last couple of seasons. From matchups with A.J. Green back during his day in Jacksonville all the way to his time in Los Angeles facing top-tier wide receivers in DeAndre Hopkins and DK Metcalf, Ramsey is always in the conversation of being the best lockdown corner.

When the Super Bowl matchup was made with the Cincinnati Bengals and rising star wide receiver Ja'marr Chase, the internet was immediately excited for this matchup. Chase had been lighting up the league with quarterback Joe Burrow throughout the entire season. This was going to be a one on one battle that was going to bring the popcorn bags out.

READ MORE: Florida State listed in early 2022 bowl game projections

In the end, the former 'Nole left SoFi Stadium on Sunday evening with a trophy and ring and took to Twitter to let the critics know.

One of the most talked-about plays during the Super Bowl was Bengals' wide receiver Tee Higgins' blatant missed offensive pass interference where he scored a 75-yard touchdown.

READ MORE: Jalen Ramsey shows off custom Los Angeles Rams diamond helmet and cleats

Don't worry, the fans made sure to correct national outlets on the stats after the game.

Ramsey now wrapping up his sixth year in the league sits at 5x Pro Bowl selections (five years in a row), 3x First-Team All-Pro awards, and Super Bowl champion. I think it's fine for Ramsey to talk his talk.

What's next for the Florida State Seminoles? Join thousands for FREE to not miss out on any breaking news or recruiting latest by clicking this link or texting our number (850) 616-8661!