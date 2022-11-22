Around the ACC: Week 13

It's rivalry week in College Football.

Although the Atlantic Coast Conference (ACC) championship game is already set between No. 7 Clemson and No. 18 North Carolina, multiple programs across the league are fighting for bragging rights against in-state rivals or conference foes on Thanksgiving weekend.

Here is the full conference schedule.

Atlantic:

No. 7 Clemson (10-1) vs South Carolina (7-4) - Nov. 26, Noon

After Tennessee's 63-38 loss versus South Carolina, the College Football Playoff remains a possibility for head coach Dabo Swinney and the Tigers.

Since taking over Clemson in 2008, Swinney is 8-5 against the Gamecocks and hasn't lost since 2013.

Kentucky (6-5) vs. Louisville (7-4) - Nov. 26, 3 p.m.

The Cardinals are entering the 34th meeting of the Governor's Cup having won four of its last five games, including a 25-10 victory over then-ranked No. 24 NC State.

The Wildcats have won three consecutive in this series, including last season's 52-21 victory.

Boston College (3-8) vs. Syracuse (6-5) - Nov. 26, 7:30 p.m.

It's been a tale of two halves for the Orange in 2022. They began 6-0, but have lost five consecutive games, including four to ACC opponents.

Meanwhile, Boston College is eliminated from bowl eligibility and playing without redshirt senior quarterback Phil Jurkovec.

Cross Divisional:

No. 18 North Carolina (9-2) vs. NC State (7-4) - Nov. 25, 3:30 p.m.

The Tar Heels still have a chance at capturing the ACC Championship, but any outside hope of making the College Football Playoff disappeared after the 21-17 home loss versus Georgia Tech on Nov. 19.

NC State fell out of the AP Top 25 because of its 25-10 loss versus Louisville but has won four of the last six in this series.

Duke (7-4) vs. Wake Forest (7-4) - Nov. 26, 3:30 p.m

If you look at both of these schools' offensive performances throughout 2022, this could be a high-scoring affair. Wake Forest is averaging 37.4 points per game and coming off a 45-point performance in its win over Syracuse. The Blue Devils average 33.2 points per game and have scored 35 or more points in four ACC games this season.

Wake Forest has a 53.1% chance to win according to ESPN's Matchup Predictor.

Coastal:

Virginia Tech (3-8) vs. Virginia (3-7) - Nov. 26, TBD

There hasn't been a decision on if this game will be played or not.

Virginia canceled last week's contest against Coastal Carolina due to the Nov. 20 death of three players: junior wide receiver Lavel Davis Jr., junior wide receiver Devin Chandler and junior defensive end D'Sean Perry.

No. 1 Georgia (11-0) vs. Georgia Tech (5-6) - Nov. 26, Noon

For Georgia, this game should serve as a tune-up for a matchup versus No. 6 LSU in the SEC Championship.

Georgia Tech upset No. 18 North Carolina last week but still needs one victory to become bowl eligible.

This rivalry has been lopsided in recent years. The Bulldogs have won every meeting since 2017 (no game in 2020) and outscored the Yellow Jackets 180-35.

Miami (5-6) vs. Pittsburgh (7-4) - Nov. 26, 8 p.m.

Through eight games, Pittsburgh sat at .500. Since then, they've rattled off three straight wins and secured bowl eligibility under head coach Pat Narduzzi.

If head coach Mario Cristobal wants to make the postseason in his first year in Miami, he'll have to lead his program to a win in its final home game. They lost 40-10 against No. 7 Clemson in Week 12.

