BREAKING: Florida State flips four-star QB Brock Glenn from Ohio State

Florida State is searching for the final pieces of the puzzle for its 2023 recruiting class. The Seminoles only have a few spots remaining in the class ahead of the Early Signing Period.

READ MORE: Recruits react to FSU's 49-17 win over Louisiana, four-game winning streak

On Monday, the coaching staff got big news on the recruiting trail when four-star quarterback Brock Glenn announced his decision to flip from Ohio State to Florida State on social media. Despite Glenn committing to the Buckeyes over the summer, the Seminoles have never relented in their pursuit. Quarterbacks coach Tony Tokarz even stopped by his high school earlier this season. The effort paid off with one of the most monumental commitments of the cycle.

The need at quarterback has been evident ever since Chris Parson backed off his pledge to Florida State over the summer. Plus, there's still uncertainty surrounding on if star signal-caller Jordan Travis will return to the program in 2023. It was imperative for the Seminoles to add another prospect to the room and Glenn has a high ceiling in part due to his familiarity with the offense FSU runs.

"Their offense fits me perfectly," Glenn said in an interview following his official visit over the summer. "It's a lot of the same stuff we do at Lausanne [High School]. I don't think there's honestly a better offense for me and what I want to accomplish, that's the NFL. I think that'll prepare me and also allow me to put up big numbers, do big things here, win some games."

"It's almost the same exact offense that we run at Lausanne, it's just different verbiage, some different plays. But I've been doing it for, it'll be four years now," Glenn continued. "That just fits me really well. The RPOs, play-action, pass pro, it fits my game and what I love to do. This is a perfect mix so it's probably the most comfortable offense for me. That I love."

Glenn understands that he's going to have to earn his position in Tallahassee. Outside of Travis, the Seminoles have redshirt sophomore Tate Rodemaker and true freshman AJ Duffy on scholarship. Both players have seen sparse snaps in relief of Travis this season. Rodemaker led the team to a comeback victory at Louisville early in the year but is still inconsistent with his play.

There is an opportunity for Glenn to come in and bridge the gap following Travis' eventual departure, whether it's this off-season or next.

"It was awesome. Just getting a clear picture, knowing what I'm going to get myself into. They're not going to give you the starting position anywhere. I don't care who you are, if you're a five-star or a zero-star," Glenn said previously. They're not going to guarantee you anything, you've got to come in and work for it. They believe in me, they believe in all of the guys that they recruit, if they come in and put the work in, there's an opportunity. That's all you need, one opportunity."

The 6-foot-2, 195-pound quarterback is regarded as the No. 378 overall prospect, the No. 22 QB, and the No. 12 recruit in the state of Tennessee in the 2023 class according to 247Sports. Glenn completed 58.7% of his passes for 1,414 yards with 18 touchdowns to three interceptions. He also rushed 45 times for 443 yards and seven more scores, per MaxPreps.

With his addition, Florida State's 2023 class moves from No. 18 to No. 15 in the country. The Seminoles are up to 16 total verbal commitments and nine of them are ranked as four-star prospects or better.

READ MORE: Florida State leaves RB Cedric Baxter Jr. with a decision to make



Stick with NoleGameday for more coverage of Florida State football throughout the season.

Follow NoleGameday on Twitter and Facebook