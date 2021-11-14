BREAKING: Florida State snaps four-game losing streak to Miami

The Seminoles came from behind to defeat Miami on Saturday night.

The Florida State Seminoles came into Miami week with a 3-6 record and needing a win to stay in bowl contention. As home underdogs, the 'Noles found themselves victorious in a 31-28 thriller in Tallahassee,

Florida State won the toss and deferred the decision to the second half.

The Hurricanes started their first drive at the 25-yard line, and they didn't go much further than that. After three straight passes, Miami could not reach first down yardage and were forced to punt.

Now, it was the 'Noles first try on offense with Jordan Travis at the helm. Florida State came out firing behind a buoy of runs, and some help from the Canes defense. Miami committed five penalties on this drive alone. It resulted in a 7 play, 77 yard drive ending with a Jordan Travis rushing touchdown.

FSU led 7-0 just over five minutes into the game.

Then, Florida State's defense took over the first quarter.

On the second play of Miami's next offensive possession, quarterback Tyler Van Dyke took a shot down the field which was intercepted by FSU true freshman Omarion Cooper.

Unfortunately, the offense could not capitalize on the first turnover of the game and they were forced into a three and out.

The Hurricanes' offense started their next drive at their own 29 yard line. Miami came out with more of a rushing attack during this drive, which seemed to have caught the 'Noles off guard. The Canes finally were able to get something going, until the ninth play of the drive when Van Dyke misfired a pass to his receiver. The receiver could not bring it up cleanly, and FSU DB Jammie Robinson was able to bring in the bobbled ball for another interception.

However, Florida State's offense failed to capitalize once again, and they punted the ball back to Miami after another three and out.

Miami took back possession of the ball once again, this time at the 24 yard line. After a false start and two incompletions, the Canes were facing a 3rd and 15. Then, Van Dyke dropped back to pass and FSU DE Jermaine Johnson got to him fast, stripped the ball away and the 'Noles recovered at Miami's 12 yard line.

Miami had turned the ball over on their last three possessions.

And this time, all it took was a play for the 'Noles to capitalize. Jashaun Corbin found room along the sideline to result in a 12-yard touchdown rush.

FSU now led 14-0.

And the Hurricanes offensive woes did not stop here. After getting the ball back, Miami was forced to punt after a three and out.

Miami had only 31 yards and three turnovers in the first quarter.

The ensuing Florida State drive started with a 19 yard rush by Jordan Travis. Then, two plays later the 'Noles were inside of Miami's 10 yard line thanks to a 35 yard pass from Jordan Travis to a wide open Ontaria Wilson. The 'Noles could not get into the end zone after three tries, and settled for a field goal to put them ahead 17-0.

The Hurricanes needed to get something going before Florida State ran away with this one.

They couldn't do so on their next drive, after they were forced to punt once again.

But, the 'Noles came up short as well after a 51 yard field goal attempt was not long enough and the Canes took back over.

This time, they found something to get them going. A trick play on the third play of the drive fooled the Seminoles and set up Miami inside the 10. From there, the Canes scored a touchdown on a pass to Key'shawn Smith.

FSU's lead was cut down to just 10 after the Miami touchdown.

Florida State had the ball with 3:35 left in the half. On a 3rd and 3, Jordan Travis found Treshaun Ward out of the backfield for a gain of 26 yards. Then, on the next play Jashaun Corbin found some room to run on the edge for 10 yards, which was also aided by a personal foul call on Miami. The 'Noles were inside the red zone again. Once again, Miami's defense held strong and forced FSU to settle for a field goal, which was converted by Ryan Fitzgerald.

Florida State went into halftime leading Miami 20-7, with the option to receive the halftime kickoff.

After both teams failed to score on their first drives of the second half, Florida State had good field position at their own 42 yard line. But that was quickly negated when Jashaun Corbin fumbled and the Hurricanes recovered.

Miami now had the ball on FSU's 38 yard line. From there they were able to get to FSU's 10 yard line. Then, a good pass rush startled Van Dyke and forced him to throw the ball away on 2nd down. On 3rd down, the Canes had a miracle. Van Dyke attempted to throw a pass to a receiver covered well and the 'Noles batted the ball away, but once the ball was in the air it landed right into the arms of Miami receiver Mike Harley for a touchdown.

The 'Noles lead was cut down to just six.

FSU needed to get something going on offense to close the door on Miami. However, after converting on a big third down and getting the help of a facemask penalty on Miami, FSU punted from the 37 yard line. FSU punter, Alex Mastromanno placed his punt perfectly on the 3 yard line.

The Hurricanes got out of the bad field position quickly thanks to a 33 yard completion to Charleston Rambo on the first play of the drive. Two plays later, the Canes got even further down FSU's field on a 29 yard completion to Jaylan Knighton. However, Florida State's defense got themselves out of trouble and forced the Hurricanes to attempt a 53 yard field goal.

Then, what you can't let happen, happened.

Miami's kicker came up short on the kick, but was ran into by Jarvis Brownlee. This turned a 4th and 11 into a 4th and 6. The Canes decided to go for it and were able to get the first down. After driving into FSU's 5 yard line, Miami was forced into another 4th down. This time it was a 4th and 2. The Hurricanes converted this one into a touchdown pass to Will Mallory.

FSU had just surrendered a 97 yard drive to lose their lead after being ahead 17 points.

The offense needed something once again, and this time it looked like they had it. Andrew Parchment beat his receiver in one on one coverage, but stopped running his route and couldn't reach the pass. After that, the 'Noles were forced to punt back to Miami.

The Canes picked up right where they left off, having chunk plays to march down FSU's field. The drive ended after FSU surrendered a 35 yard touchdown on 2nd and 18.

This put the Hurricanes up 8 with 11:04 to go.

Florida State needed a drive to stay in the game here. They did end up having a strong drive this time around. Thanks to a third and fourth down conversion, FSU was able to get into the red zone. They were stopped on the 11, needing two yards for a first down. Head Coach Mike Norvell decided to kick the field goal and cut down the lead.

FSU's defense needed to stop Miami and get the ball back to win this game.

The 'Noles were able to force Miami into a 4th and 1 from the 46 yard line and the Canes punted the ball back to FSU, which was a touchback and Florida State had the ball at their own 20 yard line.

FSU's offense got exactly what they needed on the first play of the drive. Jordan Travis threw a beautiful pass to Ja'Khi Douglas who beat his defender and the play resulted in a 59 yard gain to Miami's 21 yard line. After a run for one yard, Jordan Travis looked Douglas' way once again. This time the pass was incomplete and there was no pass interference call when there was a lot of contact.

The 'Noles were down to a 4th and 14 from Miami's 25 yard line. This was the game.

Jordan Travis dropped back to pass, had time in the pocket and delivered a strike to Andrew Parchment for a 24 yard gain down to the 1 yard line.

FSU was inside the 1 yard line with 50 seconds remaining.

The first play was a QB sneak, which did not get into the end zone.

Then, Miami jumped offsides on the second play. Now the 'Noles had three tries to score from inside the 1 yard line with 32 seconds remaining.

On the next try, Travis goes for the sneak again and this time it is successful! FSU had taken the lead 29-28 with 26 seconds remaining on the clock.

Florida State lined up for a two-point conversion and Jordan Travis finds room to run up the middle to convert and put the 'Noles up 3.

After three straight incompletions, Miami was down to a 4th and 10 from the 25 with 9 seconds left to get into field goal range.

The pass was completed, but Miami did not have enough time on the clock.

The Florida State Seminoles (4-6 3-4 ACC) take down their rival Miami Hurricanes (5-5 3-3 ACC) 31-28 in Doak Campbell Stadium. An impressive victory for Mike Norvell and the Seminoles in their last home game as they keep their hopes to go bowling alive.

Florida State will travel to Massachusetts to face Boston College next week. A win there would give them good momentum to take down another arch-rival in the Florida Gators the following week. Mike Norvell has his team playing together, and the 'Noles look like they're on the right track.