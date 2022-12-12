BREAKING: South Carolina tight end transfer commits to Florida State

Florida State hosted a plethora of priority visitors from the transfer portal and high school ranks over the weekend. The Seminoles' effort on the trail paid off on Monday afternoon when South Carolina tight end transfer Jaheim Bell announced his decision to continue his collegiate career in Tallahassee.

The Seminoles dialed in on Bell and made him a priority upon entering the portal last week. Now, one of the top options on the transfer market will help continue to take Florida State's offense to new heights in 2023.

Head coach Mike Norvell hasn't had a tight end he can utilize in a multitude of ways such as Bell during his first three years at Florida State. Bell is a player who can line up at tight end, out wide, or in the backfield, making him an extremely intriguing option. In three years at South Carolina, he played in 30 games, with 11 starts, catching 56 passes for 757 yards and seven touchdowns. He also rushed 80 times for 301 yards and three more touchdowns. Bell is a true swiss army knife.

The 6-foot-3, 232-pound tight end wanted to remain closer to home at his next stop. There's no other P5 program closer to Valdosta, GA than Florida State, which is less than two hours down the road. Bell was a high school teammate of redshirt sophomore quarterback, Tate Rodemaker.

The Seminoles are still pursuing another tight end transfer in Shorter's Kyle Morlock to fill out the unit. Along with Bell, Florida State is expected to field redshirt sophomore Markeston Douglas, redshirt sophomore Preston Daniel, sophomore Jackson West, true freshman Brian Courtney, and true freshman Jerrale Powers at tight end next season.

Bell is the second transfer to pledge his services to Florida State. The Seminoles landed Miami defensive tackle transfer Jarrett Jackson last week. The coaching staff continues to evaluate other portal prospects such as UTEP's Jeremiah Byers, UCF's Davonte Brown, Boston College's Jason Maitre, Western Michigan's Braden Fiske, among others.

Stick with NoleGameday for more coverage of Florida State football throughout bowl season.



