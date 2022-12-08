FSU star linebacker announces return for 2023 season

The good news keeps rolling in for the Seminoles, who are gearing up for what could be a special 2023 campaign. Players such as quarterback Jordan Travis, linebacker Kalen DeLoach, cornerback Renardo Green, cornerback Jarrian Jones, and wide receiver Mycah Pittman have already decided to return for another season.

On Thursday, Florida State learned that another key contributor on defense would be returning to Tallahassee. Star linebacker Tatum Bethune has announced his decision to run it back for his final season of collegiate eligibility.

With redshirt junior safety Jammie Robinson moving on to the NFL following the bowl game, Bethune is set to be Florida State's top returning tackler in 2023. He recorded 76 tackles, 8.5 tackles for loss, 2.5 sacks, and three pass deflections while playing in all 12 games, with 10 starts, during the regular season. He notched a season-high 14 tackles and 2.5 tackles for loss during the Seminoles' defeat to North Carolina State.

The Florida native transferred to Florida State over the offseason after spending three years at UCF, where he crossed paths with co-defensive coordinator and linebackers coach, Randy Shannon. Bethune totaled 185 tackles, 13 tackles for loss, 4.5 sacks, 2 forced fumbles, and 3 interceptions in 33 career appearances for the Knights.

This is huge for the defense as the linebackers began to develop into a strength of the unit. Now, the Seminoles will get their top three players back in the rotation for another season in Bethune, Kalen DeLoach, and redshirt sophomore DJ Lundy. The trio combined for 176 tackles, 19 tackles for loss, 7 sacks, 12 pass breakups, 1 forced fumble, and 1 fumble recovery. Also anticipated to return are redshirt junior Brendan Gant, redshirt sophomore Stephen Dix Jr. and true freshman Omar Graham Jr. The Seminoles have four-star Blake Nichelson and three-star DeMarco Ward committed in their 2023 class.

