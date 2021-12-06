Skip to main content
    December 6, 2021
    Brent Venables to become next Oklahoma head coach

    Clemson is losing its top assistant.
    The Oklahoma coaching search is over and the Sooners have found their guy. Clemson defensive coordinator Brent Venables has finalized a deal with the Sooners Sunday afternoon.

    Even though Venables is known for being a top-notch defensive coordinator at Clemson he was a part of the OU staff from 1999-2011. He served as defensive coordinator and associate head coach under the great Bob Stoops. After leaving Oklahoma, Venables joined the Clemson staff where he became the defensive coordinator for the past ten years. Clemson's defense was consistent and was always among the nation's best with Venables leading the charge.

    Venables decision to leave is a bit surprising due to him being offered many coaching positions and ultimately deciding to stay with the Tigers in the past. Brent was also the highest-paid coordinator in the nation with compensation ranging from 2.4 to 2.5 million a year.

    In 2016, Venables won the Broyles Award which is given to the top assistant coach in college football. The accolades Venables has compiled at Clemson show the impact he has had on this team and one of the reasons Clemson is now considered an elite college football program.

    Coach Venables debut with the Sooners will begin with the Utep Miners coming into town.

