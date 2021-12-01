Oregon wide receiver transfer schedules visit to Florida State

A talented transfer is expected to be in Tallahassee later this month.

Florida State is looking to upgrade its wide receiver room throughout the 2022 offseason. The Seminoles have one wide-out committed in their 2022 class and will push to add at least one more high school prospect while also hitting the transfer portal hard over the coming months. There have already been a few reports this week of the coaching staff visiting multiple experienced receivers around the country.

READ MORE: Florida State offensive line commit shuts down recruitment

On Wednesday afternoon, one of those players set up a visit to Tallahassee. Oregon wide receiver transfer Mycah Pittman posted to social media that he will take an official visit to Florida State next weekend.

The Florida native announced in November that he'd be leaving Oregon. He recorded 38 catches for 547 yards and two touchdowns during his three seasons with the Ducks. Pittman dealt with a broken collarbone and an arm fracture over his true freshman season but was able to return for the 2020 Rose Bowl.

READ MORE: Report: Florida State in contact with transfer quarterback

This will be a big opportunity for head coach Mike Norvell and his staff to get Pittman on campus prior to the Early Signing Period. It's expected that the trip will be the last visit he takes before making an eventual decision.

Florida State is projected to return eight scholarship wide receivers in 2022, though that could change with some offseason attrition.

Pittman is the son of former NFL running back Michael Pittman. His older brother, Michael Pittman Jr, is a wide receiver for the Indianapolis Colts.

Stay tuned for more on Pittman leading up to and after his visit to Tallahassee next weekend.

What's next for the Florida State Seminoles? Join thousands for FREE to not miss out on any breaking news or recruiting latest by clicking this link or texting our number (850) 616-8661!

Follow Dustin Lewis on Twitter

Follow NoleGameday on Twitter and Facebook