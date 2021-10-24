    • October 24, 2021
    Clemson opens as double-digit favorite over Florida State

    Opening odds for the game were released on Sunday afternoon.
    Author:

    The Florida State Seminoles dominated Massachusetts on Saturday in a 59-3 win. The Seminoles will carry the momentum of a three-game winning streak into Death Valley next weekend. Coming into the season, this looked like a daunting affair, however, this isn't your typical Clemson team.

    WATCH: Florida State's Jarvis Brownlee records 70-yard pick-six

    The Tigers are just 4-3 to this point, falling to Georgia, at NC State, and at Pittsburgh yesterday. With Trevor Lawrence moving on to the NFL, the offense has been a disaster. Clemson has a mediocre running game and redshirt freshman DJ Uiagalelei has not lived up to expectations. He was benched for a few drives in the loss to the Panthers before returning in the fourth quarter after Taisun Phommachanh couldn't get much going either.

    That said, this game will be played in a building where Clemson has won a school-record 31-straight. The Tigers have only lost twice at home in the past eight years, 2016 vs. Pittsburgh and 2013 vs. Florida State. 

    No image description

    READ MORE: FSU's Odell Haggins and Mike Norvell deliver some hard coaching

    The opening odds for the matchup were released on Sunday afternoon. According to Circa Sports, Clemson is favored by 10 points and the Over/Under is set at 47.5. Do you think the Seminoles can cover the spread, or even, pull off the upset?

