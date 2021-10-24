    • October 24, 2021
    WATCH: FSU's Odell Haggins and Mike Norvell deliver some hard coaching

    Odell Haggins and Mike Norvell continue to bring discipline to Florida State.
    Author:

    This last Saturday, Florida State dominated their opponent in Walt Bell and UMass, 59-3. The Seminoles' defense did not allow any points after the first quarter and this game was practically over by halftime.

    Head coach Mike Norvell has been preaching for discipline and smart plays being made during games since his arrival to Tallahassee. 

    WATCH: Florida State's Jarvis Brownlee records 70-yard pick-six

    Late in the 4th quarter with just 1:38 left in the game, the ACC Netowork broadcast caught a sequence where defensive line coach Odell Haggins and Norvell gave some extra coaching to redshirt freshman defensive tackle TJ Davis. 

    A penalty was called on the field as you can see in the video clip above but it was later overturned and no penalty was called by the officials. It was hard to see what may have been happening on the other side of the field from where the tackle occurred.

    No image description

    Haggins is the longest-tenured coach at Florida State and he's sent a remarkable amount of players to the NFL. He has always had that fiery side and sincerely does have a love for his players. 

    What's next for the Florida State Seminoles? Join thousands and don't miss out on any breaking news or recruiting latest by signing up for our FREE newsletter that will have breaking news sent straight to your email inbox!

    What's unique about this situation is that FSU wasn't in a dogfight. They were up by 56 points in the fourth quarter. This one is over. But, Haggins along with Norvell are still sending a high disciplined message no matter what the score is. 

    This has been something Florida State's staff has been excelling at the last couple of weeks. Keeping penalties down and staying composed to not ruin drives and it has worked. The Seminoles only had three penalties yesterday. Three. 

    WATCH: Rams star Cam Akers making strides in return from injury

    The 2021 team is beginning to set the standard for how discipline should be in Tallahassee. We've seen numerous moments throughout the season where fellow teammates are holding each other accountable when mistakes are made. Redshirt senior Keir Thomas did on Saturday to redshirt sophomore Amari Gainer when he was flagged for a roughing the passer penalty.

    Little things like that are what is going to drive a young team like this to be more successful every Saturday. Disciplined growth is happening and it's showing.

