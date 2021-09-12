College football reacts to FSU's loss to Jacksonville State

In what was likely the biggest upset in all of college football throughout the course of Saturday, Florida State lost at home to Jacksonville State on a 59-yard hail mary with no time remaining. Seminole fans and the entire sports world were shocked following the outcome.

Just seven days ago, it seemed like head coach Mike Norvell was slowly guiding this program back to prominence. FSU took top-10 Notre Dame to overtime while showing a ton of fight. Now, we're left with only questions and our heads spinning following the 'Noles falling to an FCS team for the first in their history.

All of the goodwill that was built up with fans and recruits has gone out of the window for this coaching staff. It's back to square one with this team getting ready to travel to Wake Forest next Saturday. The Demon Deacons are no slouch and there's a real possibility that Florida State could be heading into week four against Louisville without a check in the win column.

We compiled reactions from media, current players, former players, recruits, and fans to get a pulse on what college football is thinking after the loss.

