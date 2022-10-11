Dabo Swinney, D.J. Uiagalelei speak prior to Florida State matchup

For the first time since 2018, No. 4 Clemson (6-0) travels to Tallahassee for its annual Atlantic division bout with Florida State (4-2).

The Seminoles lead the all-time series 20-14, but have lost six consecutive meetings versus the Tigers.

Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney spoke to the media Oct. 11 and started by addressing Florida State's atmosphere.

"[It'll] definitely be our toughest challenge, toughest environment for sure," Swinney said. "Great place to go play a ball game. One of the better environments I think out there in college football when it's rocking, and it'll certainly be rocking Saturday night."

Swinney mentioned the Seminoles could be undefeated if not for a few plays, and believes head coach Mike Norvell has flipped the program upside down from what it was before he arrived in 2020.

"They are much improved since Mike has taken over," Swinney said. "Obviously, he took over and they had a lot of issues. He's done a really good job of really changing the culture. These kids are competing, they play hard, [he's] done a good job getting them better in the trenches because they're much improved on both sides of the ball there."

Although he joined the Seminoles in 2019, redshirt junior quarterback Jordan Travis has just one start versus Clemson (2021). In the 30-20 loss, Travis threw for 176 yards and two touchdowns but was sacked six times.

"I got a lot of respect for this quarterback," Swinney said. "First of all, [he's a] high character kid. He's a dynamic player. He's as tough as they come. He's a relentless competitor and [I] got a lot of respect for that. He can beat you throwing the ball [and] he can beat you with his legs."

Swinney praised Florida State's offensive weapons and emphasized the Seminoles' rushing game and screen usage as challenges for Clemson's defense.

While talking about the 'Noles defense, Swinney specifically pointed out the performances of redshirt junior safeties Jammie Robinson and Akeem Dent before discussing other position groups.

"They got a bunch of NFL dudes on that side," Swinney said. " I think their corners are outstanding. These are the best group of backers we've seen, as far as just fast and physical ... No. 5 [Jared Verse] is is a very unique player. He's a dynamic pass rusher and has created some problems."

Swinney also spoke about last year's win and how poor he thought the Tigers played versus Florida State.

Junior quarterback DJ Uiagalelei threw for 189 yards, one touchdown and one interception in Clemson's win against FSU in 2021. Uiagalelei hasn't played at Doak S. Campbell Stadium during his career but is familiar with the atmosphere.

"I'm definitely excited," Uiagalelei said. "The program itself, [it's] a historical program. They've had a lot of rich traditions down there, [they have a] very good team going into this week. I've never been to a game in person, I've always heard it's so loud. You have the tomahawk chop and stuff like that, it's just crazy. I remember Jameis Winston was there, seeing different games and seeing how loud the atmosphere was."

Junior linebacker Trenton Simpson leads the Tigers in tackles (37) and has recorded at least five or more tackles in five of Clemson's six games. He specifically noted Travis and redshirt sophomore wide receiver Johnny Wilson as offensive X-factors.

"They definitely have alot of explosive weapons, starting with the quarterback," Simpson said. "He's very explosive, so just caging him in and not letting him use his feet too much. Also, stopping their receiver, No. 14, [he's a] pretty big guy, jump ball guy."

At 6-foot-3, 230-pounds, Simpson rushes the passer, plays in the box and covers receivers in the slot. The Charlotte, North Carolina, native is confident he can match Travis' scrambling ability.

"This is my type of game right here," Simpson said. "I know I'm fast, and he's fast, and it's a challenge to me ... I know I can go get him down."

