ESPN analyst expects "significant leap" from Seminoles in 2022

As we inch closer to the start of the 2022 College Football season, we are starting to hear a variety of predictions for Florida State. Former Alabama quarterback Greg McElroy of ESPN believes the Seminoles will take a “significant leap forward” this season. Head Coach Mike Norvell enters his third season with the 'Noles and after a solid end to the season, aspirations are a little higher this year. FSU won five of their final eight games and competed well in every game but Wake Forest.

McElroy stated while on ESPN, “The biggest reason why I’m most optimistic about Florida State, look at what they did down the stretch defensively. In the final two months of the season, this is a different-looking group defensively. I think this defense continues to build on what they did last year. And if they can do that and the offense comes along, say 10-20% better, a couple of those toss-up games are going to be flipped.”

With Jordan Travis leading the way offensively and continuing to grow his game it will be interesting to see what product the 'Noles put on the field this season. Floria State addressed a host of needs in the offseason, strengthening the trenches on offense and adding playmakers on the outside. With the majority of the defense returning many expect that side of the ball to be much better also. Florida State begins its season in Week 0 vs. Duquesne on August 27th and then followed by LSU in New Orleans the following week on Sunday night of Week 1.

