ESPN predicts Florida State to be a surprise team for 2022

ESPN has predicted that FSU will be a surprise team in the upcoming 2022 season.

Anticipation for the upcoming 2022 College Football season has created discussions of all the teams that could be a surprise. ESPN analyst Mark Schlabach has expressed his belief that FSU will be a surprise team this season as he thinks expectations will be surpassed and the end result of the season will be positive for the program. 

Schlabach backed up his belief in FSU with his confidence in Seminole Quarterback Jordan Travis. Travis, the clear starter for the Noles is in his first year as the leader of the team. During spring practice at FSU, Travis has grown in confidence and ability to throw the football. With new weapons and blockers for the explosive quarterback, improvements are expected for the offense. Since Travis is in a more comfortable and enabling position that gave analysts like Schlabach a reason to invest confidence in the 'Noles.

Another reason for a surprising season is the results of the close games last season. Highlighting the Notre Dame and Jacksonville State losses, the two heartbreakers made the 2021 season a disappointment even though the 'Noles were so close to victory. Schlabach stated, "I still believe that if the 41-38 loss in overtime to Notre Dame had turned out differently, it would have been a much better season." 

As Florida State strides along during the spring talk continues to rise about the Seminoles' chance to surprise the college football world as Head Coach Mike Norvell and 'Noles continue to CLIMB back to the top of the college football totem pole.

