Wide receiver room puts on a show during Florida State's Thursday spring practice

Thursday’s practice was one of the better practices of the Mike Norvell-era. The energy was high the entire practice and guys were making plays all over the field, on both sides of the ball. It just felt like the whole team got great work in and progressed as a unit. This was good to see after a lesser showing on Tuesday.

While there is plenty of praise to go around, yesterday belonged to the wide receivers. Basically, the entire segment group was making plays on Thursday. Guys were making catches all over the field, they were creating separation and getting open and most importantly, guys were going up and making plays (often against tight coverage).

Here are three observations I made of the wide receiver group during Thursday’s practice.

New guys making an impact

One of the biggest questions going into spring practice was just how much of an impact the new transfer receivers would make. We still have a long way to go until the season, but at least for yesterday, the new guys answered that question, emphatically. It seemed like yesterday was a coming-out party of sorts for some of the transfer receivers.

Johnny Wilson, Deuce Spann, and Mycah Pittman all were making plays on Thursday. Spann is one of the more athletic human beings I have ever seen. This was on full display yesterday, as he consistently created separation in coverage, no matter the route. There are not many people who can run stride for stride with Spann.

The transfers were brought in for the obvious task of raising the talent level within the wide receiver room and creating competition. Thus far this spring, they have done just that.

Big Targets

It has been a while since Florida State has had a large and capable target at receiver. Guys like Kelvin Benjamin and Auden Tate simply don’t grow on trees. However, it is not like FSU stopped recruiting larger receivers, it is just that none have really emerged in recent years (save for a few flashes from Malik McClain last season). This has been evident in recent seasons, with smaller receivers like Ontaria Wilson, Ja’Khi Douglas, and Keyshawn Helton getting the bulk of the targets and catches.

Well, it is safe to say that yesterday’s practice belonged to the big boys. Malik McClain (6’4” 200 lbs.), Darion Williamson (6’3” 200 lbs.) and Johnny Wilson (6’7” 235 lbs.) all made plays throughout yesterday’s practice. McClain reeled in multiple long passes, and multiple touchdowns; he also showed some refined route running, catching numerous underneath passes. Darion Williamson and Johnny Wilson were both making plays over the middle. That seems to be Wilson’s bread and butter, as all of the QB’s connected with Wilson for multiple chunk-plays over the middle, often times in traffic. It is also worth mentioning that Darion Williamson looks much more comfortable within the offense. His emergence would be a welcomed surprise by all.

If some of these larger-bodied receivers can establish themselves within the rotation, it will help take some of the pressure off of smaller guys like Wilson and Pittman; and allow them to operate at their natural position within the slot.

Mycah Pittman makes a statement

Out of all the transfers and really, all of the receivers, Mycah Pittman had the best practice by a long shot. The transfer from Oregon was making plays all over the field. Whether it was in the slot or out wide; a slant or a corner route; redzone or midfield, Pittman looked like a man on a mission yesterday. I actually lost count at the amount of incredible catches Pittman reeled in. And they were INCREDIBLE. Pittman is not a large target, standing just a shade under 6’0”. But the redshirt Junior simply plays above his stature. After practice, Coach Mike Norvell mentioned Pittman’s phenomenal body control and focus during contested catches. It was on full display Thursday.

Pittman caught three touchdowns in Thursday’s practice, the last one being the last play of practice and arguably the most difficult play to make; rising up between multiple defenders, contorting his body like a corkscrew in mid-air, snagging the ball, and coming down inbounds for the score. It was an appropriate ending to the day, as Pittman was clearly the star of Thursday’s practice.

It was just one practice in spring, so I do not want to overreact. But if Pittman can give you anything close to how he played yesterday in practice, it could mean huge dividends for an offense that is still in search of playmakers at receiver.

All in all, it was a phenomenal day for the entire receiving core.

And that, is encouraging.

