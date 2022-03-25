Observations from Florida State's strong Thursday practice

On Thursday, the 'Noles and Mike Norvell wrapped up their last practice before heading into their first scrimmage of the year inside Doak on Saturday. The weather is setting up to be a perfect day for a full-on scrimmage and you can tell from the players' side of things, they're ready. It's all about the depth chart and it's going to be a competitive battle Saturday morning which is exactly what Norvell and his assistants want to see.

Before that goes down, let's jump into Thursday's practice which might have been the best of the spring thus far. Let's go.

We started off the open media period of the practice with Florida State's defensive side of the ball dominating in the trenches causing havoc plugging holes for the running backs and getting to the quarterback. When you're dealing with veterans like Robert Cooper and Fabien Lovett, that's just going to be the case. The size Odell Haggins has on his line right now on the inside is very impressive. It's worth noting Malcolm Ray and Jarrett Jackson are not small human beings either. These are monster-size linemen that aren't easy to stop.

In the red zone team drill, we saw both running backs Treshaun Ward and Corey Wren score touchdowns. Ward made it look easy off the side with great blocking from wide receiver Malik McClain and Corey Wren a couple of plays later squeezed one in the endzone from the inside. These two running backs had flashes throughout the day.

It's time to talk about the player that won the day and that is Oregon transfer wide receiver Mycah Pittman. This might have been the most impressive practice from a player we've seen yet during spring camp. Pittman was making grabs in competitive one-on-one battles left and right earning a lot of praise from head coach Norvell. But, Pittman turned it into making multiple leaping grabs for touchdowns near the end of practice that brought energy across the entire team going to celebrate with him. This was a big day for the transfer wide receiver and things are clicking at the right time with the first scrimmage coming Saturday morning. Have a day, No. 4.

There were multiple great grabs from wide receivers on Thursday but who had the catch of the day? Johnny Wilson. Once again, Wilson made a physical grab down the middle of the field for a 30+ yard gain with the defensive back dragging onto him and still made the insane catch high pointing the ball at the perfect time and coming down with it. It was so good that even offensive line coach Alex Atkins sprinted 40 yards down the field to celebrate with his wide receiver. Wilson is a serious threat right now.

Two defensive backs came away with interceptions and that was Shyheim Brown (2) and freshman Sam McCall. Both of these players were reading the plays correctly and putting themselves in the right spot to make plays on the ball. Norvell specifically mentioned McCall after practice and said he thinks he's clicking at the right time.

One defensive back that I'm seeing progressing developments in is Demorie Tate. Tate is getting more opportunities throughout practices and it's helping him, it's easy to tell. On Thursday, the young defensive back had his best day from spring camp by completing a perfect PBU on the ball. Darion Williamson ran a gorgeous route, digging his feet in the grass and I thought it was going to be an easy six but Tate stayed hip to hip and made a leaping PBU on the ball ripping it from Williamson mid-play. The defensive side of the ball went crazy and Norvell was all smiles celebrating with his defensive back but also giving praise to Williamson for a solid route ran. The first spring scrimmage will be big for No. 31.

Lastly, I want to mention quarterback Jordan Travis. I know we have not mentioned him much yet in our observations pieces but that doesn't mean he hasn't been making plays. Thursday may have been the sharpest we've seen him yet. Travis may have had his best throw of camp with a deep toss to wide receiver Ontaria Wilson down the sideline which was perfectly timed for a 40+ yard gain. What happened next play? Travis deep again but this time to Malik McClain for six in a gorgeous dropped ball into the hands. It couldn't have been thrown any better. That drive by Travis was a 3-play, 90-yard touchdown drive with on-the-dot throws. Have a day, No. 13.

As mentioned earlier in this piece, this, in my opinion, was FSU's best spring practice of camp. The energy was the best I've seen and it trickled to every player on both sides of the ball. A great sign with us now being in the middle of spring camp.

Down below are players I listed that impressed during practice. The scrimmage is closed to media but we will hear from coach Norvell along with assistants afterward.

