Recruits react to Florida State's win over North Carolina

Commits and targets share their reactions to the upset victory.

Florida State left North Carolina with a thrilling victory after dominating the Tar Heels, 35-25. Outside of the first quarter, the Seminoles played their most complete game of the 2021 campaign and it led to the biggest win of the Mike Norvell Era.

This is the kind of performance FSU can use to continue building its program and regain some momentum on the recruiting trail. Following the win, NoleGameday got in contact with multiple commitments and top targets to get their thoughts on the game.

Check out their reactions below.

2022

- QB AJ Duffy: “I’m fired up. Very impressive win. Looks like the culture is starting to come together and the guys are buying into it.”

- RB Rodney Hill: “It was a great win. Everybody was clicking. It was amazing to see that today, I’m proud of them.”

- OL Kanaya Charlton: “Only thing I’m thinking about is how we can keep this train going! That’s 2 in a row and I want 3 in a row!”

- OL Qae’shon Sapp: “WOOOOHOOOO”

- DE Aaron Hester: “I thought the defense looked good.”

- LB Omar Graham: “I’m more than happy that they did it, even though all the odds were against us. I feel like this season is unpredictable, anything can happen.”

2023

- QB Chris Parson: “Jordan came to play fasho. RBs did their thing. They were down 10-0 the scored 21 unanswered before half. Didn’t feel like they got complacent either.”

- DL Darron Reed: “It wasn’t no surprise I knew they would get it together and come through.”

- ATH Cedric Hawkins: "Great game man. they wanted it more and you could tell. I smell a huge turnaround from FSU."

2024

- RB Kam Davis: “I think the team fought another great game and I’m very excited they came out with the win.”

- DB Jordan Pride: “Just gotta keep it going. We’re playing good.”

