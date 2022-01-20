ESPN's Paul Finebaum believes Florida State should leave for SEC

Florida State fans have always done the wondering inside of their heads... What if the Seminoles were to explore leaving the Atlantic Coast Conference to join another conference, in particular, the Southeastern Conference?

With Oklahoma and Texas announcing this last summer that they'd be joining the SEC, this created a major discussion across all Power 5 programs and discussions on potential expansions into a megaconference. Could Florida State and also Clemson be interested in a move like this? ESPN host Paul Finebaum believes it's a move the two programs in the ACC should pursue as soon as possible.

On Wednesday, Finebaum spoke on WJOX-FM in Birmingham about the potential CFB Playoff expansion and how it would affect conferences and their teams.

"When Texas and Oklahoma joined the SEC back in the summer, I thought that was it (for realignment.) I don't think that's the case anymore. I think the SEC is in such a strong position and I think the world of college football is so upside down based on the attitude like Jim Phillips, Kevin Warren from the Big Ten, and George Kliavkoff from the Pac-12 that I think others are going to look for an exit strategy. Instead of wasting time instead of the College Football Playoff, you have some major universities going 'you know what, what good is this doing us staying in our league that refuses and will not accept change? Let's call the SEC, see what the dollar amount is and get out of where we are."

Finebaum went into more detail regarding schools in the ACC like the Florida State Seminoles and the Clemson Tigers.

"If you're sitting there in a Notre Dame position, why do you join the ACC with that approach? And if you're Clemson or some of these other schools — Florida State in particular — you have to be asking yourself 'why don't we join a super league and really say who cares what the rest of college football does? We're joining the only conference that matters.'"

The ESPN host has had his days in the past riling up Florida State fans but there may be a good amount that agrees with him on this topic. Should Florida State explore options at helping build a megaconference when the time comes if things aren't working out with the ACC? We shall see.

