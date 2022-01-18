BREAKING: Oregon running back transfer commits to Florida State

The Seminoles have landed their tenth transfer of the offseason.

Florida State's aggressiveness in the transfer portal is continuing to pay off as the Seminoles have brought in ten players from other programs.

The latest addition to the roster is former Oregon running back Trey Benson. The redshirt freshman entered the portal last week before announcing his decision to continue his collegiate career at Florida State on Tuesday afternoon.

Benson originally signed with the Ducks as one of the top running backs in the country in the 2020 class. He was set to redshirt as a true freshman while contributing in practice before a serious knee injury ended his first season in Eugene. Benson tore his ACL, MCL, lateral meniscus, medial meniscus, and another tendon.

The Mississippi native recovered over the off-season and was a backup in Oregon's running back room this past year. Benson appeared in nine games in 2021, providing depth in the backfield and on special teams. He recorded six carries for 22 yards and a touchdown while seeing his first collegiate action as a redshirt freshman.

With the addition of Benson, Florida State will enter the spring with seven scholarship running backs; Benson, Treshaun Ward, Lawrance Toafili, DJ Williams, Ja'Khi Douglas, Corey Wren, and Rodney Hill.

The Seminoles lost starter Jashaun Corbin to the NFL Draft in December.

Due to the COVID-19 year, it's anticipated that the 6-foot-1, 215-pound running back will have three to four seasons of eligibility remaining.

