Florida State Adds Transfer Trey Benson

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – Florida State has added running back Trey Benson, a redshirt sophomore transfer from Oregon, head coach Mike Norvell announced Monday.

“We are excited to bring Trey into our Nole Family,” Norvell said. “He has a remarkable combination of size and speed. Trey’s made a tremendous, full recovery from a knee injury that limited his availability his first two college seasons. He is an explosive, powerful, big running back who can be showcased in our offense.”

Through transfers and the Early Signing Period, FSU has announced 26 newcomers for the 2022 season.

Trey Benson | R-So. | RB | 6-1 | 215 | Greenville, Miss. | St. Joseph Catholic School/Oregon

Transfer who spent 2020 and 2021 seasons at Oregon…appeared in nine games and rushed six times for 22 yards and one touchdown in redshirt freshman year…missed 2020 season due to injury…rated as Class of 2020’s No. 21 running back nationally and No. 6 overall prospect in Mississippi by 247Sports…two-time team captain at St. Joseph…rushed for 3,616 yards and 48 touchdowns in two high school seasons…had 18 total 100-yard rushing games…averaged 144.6 yards per game and 13.9 yards per carry while scoring 54 total touchdowns…helped lead Irish to back-to-back 3A MAIS state championships…led St. Joseph to 13-0 record his senior year with 1,783 rushing yards and 26 touchdowns…posted 10 100-yard games and three 200-yard games his senior season…totaled 111 yards and three touchdowns on six carries in 2019 state championship game…rushed for 1,833 yards and 22 touchdowns on 12-1 team his junior year…topped 100 yards eight times, with four 200-yard games and two 300-yard games…rushed for 392 yards and seven touchdowns while adding interception return touchdown and two-point conversion to score 50 total points in 62-20 win over Greenville Christian…also played basketball at St. Joseph Catholic.

2022 Newcomers

Name Pos. Ht. Wt. Hometown High School

Dante Anderson* DL 6-3 215 Miami, Fla. Homestead Senior

Julian Armella OL 6-6 285 Miami Beach, Fla. St. Thomas Aquinas

Trey Benson* RB 6-1 215 Greenville, Miss. St. Joseph Catholic/Oregon

Tatum Bethune* LB 6-1 225 Miami, Fla. Miami Central/UCF

Kanaya Charlton* OL 6-5 355 Brunswick, Ga. Brunswick

Brian Courtney* TE 6-3 230 Ashburn, Va. Independence

AJ Duffy* QB 6-2 223 Murrieta, Calif. Rancho Verde

Jaylen Early OL 6-4 320 Duncanville, Texas Duncanville

Omar Graham, Jr.* LB 6-1 225 Fort Lauderdale, Fla. Stranahan

Bless Harris* OL 6-5 315 New Orleans, La. St. Augustine HS/Lamar

Aaron Hester* DL 6-2 235 Jacksonville, Fla. Fletcher

Rodney Hill* RB 5-10 180 Statesboro, Ga. Bulloch Academy

Kayden Lyles* OL 6-3 315 Tampa, Fla. Middleton HS (Wisc.)/Wisconsin

Daniel Lyons* DL 6-4 275 Miami, Fla. Homestead Senior

Jerrale Powers TE 6-4 238 Arlington, Texas Duncanville

Sam McCall* DB 6-1 182 Lakeland, Fla. Lake Gibson

Mycah Pittman* WR 5-11 205 Tampa, Fla. Calabasas HS (Calif.)/Oregon

Daughtry Richardson* OL 6-5 285 Miami, Fla. Miami Central

Qae’shon Sapp OL 6-4 325 Leesburg, Ga. Lee County

Deuce Spann* WR 6-4 195 St. Petersburg, Fla. Lakewood HS/Illinois

Azareye’h Thomas* DB 6-2 181 Niceville, Fla. Niceville

Bishop Thomas* DL 6-2 295 New Orleans, La. Bishop Moore Catholic (Fla.)

Greedy Vance* DB 5-11 175 Kenner, La. Edna Karr HS/Louisville

Jared Verse* DL 6-4 250 Dayton, Ohio Central Columbia HS (Penn.)/Albany

Johnny Wilson* WR 6-7 225 Pacoima, Calif. Calabasas HS/Arizona State

Winston Wright, Jr.* WR 5-10 180 Savannah, Ga. Memorial Day School/West Virginia

*-Enrolled at FSU for Spring 2022 semester

