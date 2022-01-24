Florida State Adds Transfer Trey Benson
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – Florida State has added running back Trey Benson, a redshirt sophomore transfer from Oregon, head coach Mike Norvell announced Monday.
“We are excited to bring Trey into our Nole Family,” Norvell said. “He has a remarkable combination of size and speed. Trey’s made a tremendous, full recovery from a knee injury that limited his availability his first two college seasons. He is an explosive, powerful, big running back who can be showcased in our offense.”
Through transfers and the Early Signing Period, FSU has announced 26 newcomers for the 2022 season.
Trey Benson | R-So. | RB | 6-1 | 215 | Greenville, Miss. | St. Joseph Catholic School/Oregon
Transfer who spent 2020 and 2021 seasons at Oregon…appeared in nine games and rushed six times for 22 yards and one touchdown in redshirt freshman year…missed 2020 season due to injury…rated as Class of 2020’s No. 21 running back nationally and No. 6 overall prospect in Mississippi by 247Sports…two-time team captain at St. Joseph…rushed for 3,616 yards and 48 touchdowns in two high school seasons…had 18 total 100-yard rushing games…averaged 144.6 yards per game and 13.9 yards per carry while scoring 54 total touchdowns…helped lead Irish to back-to-back 3A MAIS state championships…led St. Joseph to 13-0 record his senior year with 1,783 rushing yards and 26 touchdowns…posted 10 100-yard games and three 200-yard games his senior season…totaled 111 yards and three touchdowns on six carries in 2019 state championship game…rushed for 1,833 yards and 22 touchdowns on 12-1 team his junior year…topped 100 yards eight times, with four 200-yard games and two 300-yard games…rushed for 392 yards and seven touchdowns while adding interception return touchdown and two-point conversion to score 50 total points in 62-20 win over Greenville Christian…also played basketball at St. Joseph Catholic.
2022 Newcomers
Name Pos. Ht. Wt. Hometown High School
Dante Anderson* DL 6-3 215 Miami, Fla. Homestead Senior
Julian Armella OL 6-6 285 Miami Beach, Fla. St. Thomas Aquinas
Trey Benson* RB 6-1 215 Greenville, Miss. St. Joseph Catholic/Oregon
Tatum Bethune* LB 6-1 225 Miami, Fla. Miami Central/UCF
Kanaya Charlton* OL 6-5 355 Brunswick, Ga. Brunswick
Brian Courtney* TE 6-3 230 Ashburn, Va. Independence
AJ Duffy* QB 6-2 223 Murrieta, Calif. Rancho Verde
Jaylen Early OL 6-4 320 Duncanville, Texas Duncanville
Omar Graham, Jr.* LB 6-1 225 Fort Lauderdale, Fla. Stranahan
Bless Harris* OL 6-5 315 New Orleans, La. St. Augustine HS/Lamar
Aaron Hester* DL 6-2 235 Jacksonville, Fla. Fletcher
Rodney Hill* RB 5-10 180 Statesboro, Ga. Bulloch Academy
Kayden Lyles* OL 6-3 315 Tampa, Fla. Middleton HS (Wisc.)/Wisconsin
Daniel Lyons* DL 6-4 275 Miami, Fla. Homestead Senior
Jerrale Powers TE 6-4 238 Arlington, Texas Duncanville
Sam McCall* DB 6-1 182 Lakeland, Fla. Lake Gibson
Mycah Pittman* WR 5-11 205 Tampa, Fla. Calabasas HS (Calif.)/Oregon
Daughtry Richardson* OL 6-5 285 Miami, Fla. Miami Central
Qae’shon Sapp OL 6-4 325 Leesburg, Ga. Lee County
Deuce Spann* WR 6-4 195 St. Petersburg, Fla. Lakewood HS/Illinois
Azareye’h Thomas* DB 6-2 181 Niceville, Fla. Niceville
Bishop Thomas* DL 6-2 295 New Orleans, La. Bishop Moore Catholic (Fla.)
Greedy Vance* DB 5-11 175 Kenner, La. Edna Karr HS/Louisville
Jared Verse* DL 6-4 250 Dayton, Ohio Central Columbia HS (Penn.)/Albany
Johnny Wilson* WR 6-7 225 Pacoima, Calif. Calabasas HS/Arizona State
Winston Wright, Jr.* WR 5-10 180 Savannah, Ga. Memorial Day School/West Virginia
*-Enrolled at FSU for Spring 2022 semester
