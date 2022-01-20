Former Florida State assistant makes decision on Miami Hurricanes' offer

The rivals down south in Coral Gables are still in the works with building their staff and things are becoming a little tricky for the former Oregon football head coach.

As reported earlier in the week, Mario Cristobal and the Miami Hurricanes offered an offensive coordinator position to former Florida State assistant Kendal Briles. Briles served as the offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach under Willie Taggart in 2019. After Taggart was fired midseason, Briles would eventually not be retained after Mike Norvell was hired as head coach in Tallahassee the following year.

Briles was hired by the Arkansas Razorbacks in 2020. Arkansas this past season averaged 391.5 yards per game, a 50-yard increase from the previous season and the team overall finished 9-4.

On Thursday morning, it was reported by multiple outlets that the former Seminoles' assistant had turned down the offer from the Hurricanes. It seems as if there was a late push again to try and land the Razorbacks' offensive coordinator but things didn't work out and the offer was declined.

Briles on Thursday morning tweeted showing some love to the Razorbacks most likely signifying his decision to stay in Fayetville.

The staff down in Miami will continue to look for its next offensive coordinator nominee on their list. Time is ticking.

