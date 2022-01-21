Former Florida State linebacker announces transfer destination

The transfer portal giveth and the transfer portal taketh. Florida State has added ten players off of the transfer market so far this offseason while also losing multiple players from last year's roster to the portal.

READ MORE: Former Florida State defensive end announces transfer destination

Former Seminoles linebacker Jordan Eubanks elected to transfer away from the program earlier this month after not seeing action as a true freshman. It didn't take long for Eubanks to find a new home. On Thursday, he announced his decision to continue his collegiate career at UNLV.

The Texas native signed with Florida State out of high school as a member of the 2021 class. Eubanks enrolled over the summer and practiced with the team throughout the fall. Following the season, his primary recruiter and position coach, linebacker's coach Chris Marve, was hired away to be the defensive coordinator at Virginia Tech. Around the same time, the Seminoles brought in true freshman Omar Graham Jr. and transfer Tatum Bethune, meaning the snaps at linebacker were going to be even harder to come by.

READ MORE: Former Florida State quarterback commits to Big 10 school

Eubanks is the fifth linebacker to leave the program this offseason. Jaleel McRae transferred to FAU a few weeks ago while Jayion McCluster is still in the portal. DeCalon Brooks entered the NFL Draft. Emmett Rice is also likely taking the professional route after exhausting his eligibility despite being injured for the majority of his final season.

Florida State will enter the spring with seven scholarship linebackers. There isn't a ton of depth, but there is a lot of talent. All three starters return in Amari Gainer, DJ Lundy, and Kalen DeLoach. Plus, Bethune is an exciting addition, Graham has a bright future, and Stephen Dix Jr. and Jadarius Green-McKnight should continue to take steps forward.

READ MORE: Oregon running back transfer commits to Florida State

Stick with NoleGameday for more news on the transfer portal this offseason.

What's next for the Florida State Seminoles? Join thousands for FREE to not miss out on any breaking news or recruiting latest by clicking this link or texting our number (850) 616-8661!

Follow Dustin Lewis on Twitter

Follow NoleGameday on Twitter and Facebook