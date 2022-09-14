Skip to main content

Florida State at Louisville: Three Players to Watch

The Seminoles head into a new set of challenges in week 3.

After beating LSU and completing a bye week, the Seminoles (2-0) will travel to face the Louisville Cardinals (1-1) on Friday night. The Cardinals possess a talented quarterback, Malik Cunningham, who uses his legs very efficiently. Former teammates and schools for a few big players could make an impact on the contest. 

1. Kalen DeLoach, Linebacker

DeLoach will have his hands full against Cunningham at quarterback. He performed well against LSU's mobile QB Jayden Daniels, so expect to see DeLoach continue to make his name heard this week. The redshirt junior has 10 total tackles this season, including seven against LSU. Sharing a sack as well shows that DeLoach is ready to go against mobile quarterbacks.

Trey Benson, Running Back

Lousiville is a tough team and has had historic battles against the 'Noles so don't be surprised to see some chippiness and desire to hit. For the 'Noles to maximize strength in the backfield, Trey Benson at 215 pounds brings that to the table. In the first game against Duquesne, we saw his ability to break tackles and create space from strong runs. 

3. Ontaria Wilson, Wide Receiver

All Seminole fans know how well Wilson performs in games but he has not faced many former teammates as he faces off against former Seminole Jarvis Brownlee. Competition is high and don't be surprised to see Brownlee and Wilson compete as hard as they can against one another which could result in a big play between the two. 

These three Seminoles look to have a large impact on Friday's game to boost FSU to 3-0. Continuing in-season momentum is critical for the program to reach its desired spot in CFB.  

