Florida State at Louisville: Tuesday Practice Observations

Florida State held its final open practice prior to taking on the Louisville Cardinals on Tuesday morning. Following a productive session on Monday, the Seminoles displayed intensity and focus for two and a half hours. Head coach Mike Norvell came away happy with what he saw from the team overall.

— A large contingent of NFL scouts were at practice today, including representation from the Houston Texans, Washington Commanders, Cleveland Browns, San Francisco 49ers, and New York Giants.

— The crowd noise is starting to become normal at this point. The Seminoles have turned up the speakers in each of the last four practices. By the end of the day, you almost start to drown it out. The team should be prepared for a rowdy environment in Louisville on Friday night.

— Norvell and special teams coordinator/defensive ends coach, John Papuchis, were pleased with the focus that the unit showed during kickoff and punt drills.

OFFENSE:

— Wide receiver Winston Wright Jr. was spotted running routes on air during the early part of practice. Following the session, head coach Mike Norvell mentioned that Wright Jr. is continuing to progress in his rehab. There's still not a timetable for his return to game action but this is certainly a positive development following his car accident during the spring.

— Quarterback Tate Rodemaker connected with wide receiver Mycah Pittman with a defender in his face during two-minute drills. On the following play, Rodemaker rolled out and found tight end Wyatt Rector on the right side but the defense stiffened up to hold the offense to no points.

— Quarterback Jordan Travis and Pittman continue to make plays during practice. Travis hit Pittman on the left sideline for a first down. In one on ones, the transfer used impressive footwork and timing on his route to beat Jarrian Jones for a touchdown.

— The offense went quick at one point during team drills and Travis found a wide open Preston Daniel down the sideline for a touchdown off of play-action.

— Rodemaker connected with wide receiver Kentron Poitier for a first down during third-down situational work.

— Wide receiver Darion Williamson continues to pop up on the radar. Like Monday, he caught another touchdown pass during goal-line drills. Travis stepped up in the face of pressure and delivered an accurate throw to the back of the end zone to Williamson with a defender in the area for a score. Travis could've scrambled on the play but this was his development on display as he made an impressive read to find his man.

— Wide receiver Malik McClain made a terrific adjustment to come back to a ball in one on ones despite contact. McClain caught another pass later in the drill that was swatted by cornerback Azarerey'h Thomas. Credit to the sophomore for holding on.

— Tight end Brian Courtney came away with a contested catch over the middle. He's struggled to hold on to these type of passes over the last few weeks so it was a nice step forward for the converted quarterback.

— Wide receiver Ontaria Wilson uses a shifty move to lose Jarrian Jones in one on ones. He got the best of Greedy Vance on his next rep. A good day for the veteran.

— Quarterback AJ Duffy pump-faked before lobbing a pass to Kentron Poitier in the back of the end zone for a touchdown in goal line one on ones. Duffy connected with Joshua Burrell during team drills.

— Offensive lineman Bryson Estes locked up Ayobami Tifase in one on ones. Ayobami responded with a bullrush to win the next rep.

— True freshman offensive lineman used his leverage to hold up Joshua Farmer. The defensive lineman tried to spin but Charlton mirrored him to win the rep. Farmer came back and dominated the second rep.

— Offensive lineman Jazston Turnetine knocked Patrick Payton his back in one on ones.

— True freshman offensive lineman Julian Armella stayed balanced and used his hands to keep Leonard Warner away from the quarterback.

DEFENSE:

— Norvell said after practice that the Seminoles are using defensive back Travis Jay as a scout team quarterback this week to emulate the athleticism that Louisville's Malik Cunningham will bring to the field on Friday night. Jay is more shifty than walk-on quarterbacks, Gino English and Dylan McNamara.

— Defensive ends, Jared Verse and Derrick McLendon, converged on the pocket to force a sack early in practice. Verse exploded off the edge to get to the quarterback again on the ensuing play. His work wasn't over as the defensive end beat Armella and got to Duffy in the backfield on one rep. Verse used his speed to get around Turnetine in one on ones.

— Safety Akeem Dent broke on a ball and picked it off while the defense was working against the scout team. Dent pulled down another interception during the latter half of practice.

— Cornerback Omarion Cooper stayed tight on a pass down the sideline to force an incompletion.

— Linebacker Brendan Gant and defensive end Leonard Warner got to Travis on a blitz for a sack. Warner came off the edge for a sack at the goal line later in practice.

— Cornerback Kevin Knowles had an athletic pass breakup.

— Linebacker Omar Graham Jr. stayed disciplined on a play-fake and located Rodemaker for a stop.

— Defensive back Greedy Vance attacked on a short pass and came away with a tackle for loss.

— Defensive lineman Joshua Farmer recorded a tackle for loss on the day.

— Defensive back Malik Feaster broke up a pass in the end zone that hit a wide receiver in the hands. Feaster reached in at the right time to prevent a touchdown.

— McLendon got the best of Armella in one on ones.

— Defensive end Byron Turner put Lloyd Willis on his back during a rep.

