Florida State athletic director gives update on football-only facility

The 'Noles are making strides under its new athletic director.

It all started when Michael Alford was named President of the Florida State Boosters. The Vision. Now, athletic director, that vision is becoming clearer for FSU as they begin to prepare for massive upgrades to the football facilities.

December 9, 2021, is when Michael Alford took over the reigns of the FSU athletic department. He made it clear then that the plan was to embrace excellence and creating and holding the standard that FSU has been and will be in this new age of college athletics.

The football program is getting a massive shot in the arm under Alford’s direction.

It all began this spring when they unveiled the new locker room. By now just about every fan of the Seminoles has seen the new locker room - the latest technology is everywhere to help take care of the players.

The addition of the hype tunnel is fun - walking from to the tunnel preparing to run onto the Bobby Bowden Field is something to behold, now the hype tunnel adds to the excitement.

Alford said it best in this week's installment of ‘The Climb’ - it’s all about the details, and things will be done right the right way, and at the right time.

With spring practice complete the practice fields and the field inside Doak are being completely redone. It’s been 15 years since this has been completed - the average life span of turf is 5-6 years.

Alford is making it a point that FSU will be highly competitive with other elite programs. They’re putting the resources behind it and they plan to “fund at the elite”, so to speak.

Arguably the biggest addition coming that will help the football program compete with its peers is the football-only facility. Ground is set to break in December and it looks as though FSU is on track to make it happen.

The first floor of this massive facility, which will run along Stadium Drive and finish in front of the Moore Center, will hold the weight room, locker room, all recruiting spaces, and will also hold event space areas.

The second floor will hold the coaching offices and something no other program has nationally, a team space where they can walk thru, watch film, and get access to the turf room to work on things after film sessions.

It’s clear everything will be state of the art moving forward. As Alford says, “we’re FSU, and we’re about winning.”

