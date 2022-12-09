Florida State defensive back officially enters Transfer Portal

The Seminoles have already had multiple players enter the transfer portal since the conclusion of the regular season. That includes over five members of the roster in less than three days.

On Thursday, it was announced that true freshman defensive back Sam McCall officially entered the portal. McCall left the team shortly after Florida State's win over Florida, releasing a statement detailing his intentions to move on the program.

"Dear FSU Family, First, I would like to thank Florida State University for giving me the opportunity to be a part of the program and for supporting me on my journey this past year. With that being said, I would like to announce that I will not be a Florida State Seminole next season and will be entering the transfer portal."

The top recruit in Florida State's 2022 recruiting class, McCall failed to consistently crack into the defensive rotation, recording five tackles, one pass deflection, and a forced fumble on the year. The coaching staff gave him a look at cornerback and safety but he never developed enough to pass up fellow true freshman Azareye'h Thomas and the veterans in the lineup.

Despite his inconsistencies on defense, the Seminoles tried to keep McCall involved with reps on special teams as the starting kickoff returner. He totaled eight kickoff returns for an average of 17.8 yards per team, missing holes and routinely running right into defenders. McCall played 70 snaps on defense in his eight appearances, with the majority coming against Syracuse and Louisiana.

McCall also flirted with entering the portal earlier in November. It's not up to the Seminoles to worry about a player who clearly didn't mesh with their culture. Florida State has KJ Kirkland, Quindarrius Jones, and Ja'Bril Rawls committed in its 2023 class. The Seminoles are also pursuing transfers such as Boston College safety Jason Maitre and UCF cornerback Davonte Brown.

It's anticipated that McCall will stay in state with four years to play three at his next stop.

Stick with NoleGameday for more coverage of Florida State football throughout bowl season.



