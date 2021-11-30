Skip to main content
    • November 30, 2021
    Florida State defensive end shares message on his departure from Tallahassee

    The one year transfer had a fantastic season in 2021.
    Keir Thomas was one of the top players in the transfer portal last season. Getting him to Florida State was a big-time get for Mike Norvell and his staff. After Sunday’s loss to Florida, Thomas’ brief FSU career is over. He sent out a message on his social media account Sunday addressing his time at FSU

    Thomas was destined to be a Seminole. During his senior year at Miami Central Thomas was at one time committed to the Seminoles before ultimately deciding to sign with South Carolina.

    After a solid career with the Gamecocks Thomas entered the portal, but quickly made the decision to transfer closer to home and play his super senior season with FSU.

    The back half of his 2021 season was great for Keir. During the Seminoles’ push for bowl eligibility, Thomas racked up 25 tackles and 5.5 sacks, combining with fellow transfer Jermaine Johnson to be one of the best defensive end tandems nationally.

    Sunday Thomas addressed Florida State and the fans with a message on social media.

    Replacing Thomas will be tough for FSU. Stay tuned to NoleGameday as we track what is likely to be a heavy transfer portal season for the ‘Noles. 

