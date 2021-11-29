Florida State offensive line commit shuts down recruitment

The Early Signing Period is just a few weeks away as committed recruits around the country prepare to sign their letters of intent. Florida State offensive line commitment Qae'Shon Sapp has been pledged to the Seminoles since the summer. He's remained solid in his decision throughout the season despite some of the struggles.

Sapp visited Tallahassee for games against Notre Dame and North Carolina State. He's also taken a few trips to Florida State's top rival, the Florida Gators, over the past couple of months. Sapp was in Gainesville last weekend and for the Gators loss to Alabama in September.

The Georgia native had planned to officially visit Florida in January. Instead, Sapp confirmed on social media and with NoleGameday that he's changed his mind. He will be shutting his recruitment down and signing with the Seminoles on December 15.

"I won't be taking the official visit anymore," Sapp said in a text message to NoleGameday's Dustin Lewis on Sunday night. Shortly afterward, he posted the following to social media.

This is big news for head coach Mike Norvell and the coaching staff following Florida's hiring of Billy Napier earlier today. Sapp has been consistently vocal about the strength of his pledge throughout the season. It's good to have one of the "bell cows" of #Tribe22 locked down, as he's done a lot of recruiting for the class as well.

The Lee County product projects to play offensive guard or center at the collegiate level. He's regarded as the No. 89 overall prospect and the No. 5 IOL in the 2022 class according to SI All-American.

Florida State currently has five offensive linemen committed; Sapp, OT Jaylen Early, OT Antavious Woody, OG Kanaya Charlton, and OT Daughtry Richardson. The Seminoles are looking to add at least one more to the class in legacy offensive tackle Julian Armella. The Florida native listed FSU in his top-four earlier this month.

The Seminoles have the No. 12 recruiting class in the country with 16 verbal pledges. The coaching staff has set itself for a strong close and a potential top-10 finish.

