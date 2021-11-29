Florida State walk-on wide receiver enters Transfer Portal

The redshirt freshman is the first Seminole to enter the portal this offseason.

With the college football regular season over and conference championship week upon us, there is about to be a ton of action in the Transfer Portal. The names in the portal have been steadying growing over the past few weeks and that number projects to rise exponentially throughout December.

On Monday afternoon, Florida State walk-on wide receiver Reginald Harden became the first Seminole to enter the portal this offseason. Harden has been with the program for the last two seasons as a member of the scout team.

The Jacksonville native converted to wide receiver from defensive end following his move to the college ranks. Harden recorded 50 tackles and seven sacks during his senior season with Raines High School.

Harden did not play a snap during a regular-season game for Florida State but he does have a solid skillset. As you can see from his practice film, he has the ability to get open deep and go up in traffic to make contested catches. He's likely a guy that will find an opportunity at the FCS level.

The Seminoles project to return Ontaria Wilson, Keyshawn Helton, Malik McClain, Darion Williamson, Kentron Poitier, Joshua Burrell, and Jordan Young at wide receiver in 2022. They're also looking at bringing on a few new additions in #Tribe22 and on the transfer market.

In all likelihood, there will probably be a few more players from Florida State that elect to test the transfer portal waters. We'll be monitoring the roster over the coming weeks.

