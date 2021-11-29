Skip to main content
    • November 29, 2021
    Updated:
    Original:

    Florida State walk-on wide receiver enters Transfer Portal

    The redshirt freshman is the first Seminole to enter the portal this offseason.
    Author:

    With the college football regular season over and conference championship week upon us, there is about to be a ton of action in the Transfer Portal. The names in the portal have been steadying growing over the past few weeks and that number projects to rise exponentially throughout December. 

    READ MORE: Florida State offensive line commit shuts down recruitment

    On Monday afternoon, Florida State walk-on wide receiver Reginald Harden became the first Seminole to enter the portal this offseason. Harden has been with the program for the last two seasons as a member of the scout team.

    The Jacksonville native converted to wide receiver from defensive end following his move to the college ranks. Harden recorded 50 tackles and seven sacks during his senior season with Raines High School.

    Harden did not play a snap during a regular-season game for Florida State but he does have a solid skillset. As you can see from his practice film, he has the ability to get open deep and go up in traffic to make contested catches. He's likely a guy that will find an opportunity at the FCS level.

    No image description

    READ MORE: PFF names Jermaine Johnson ACC Defensive Player of the Year

    The Seminoles project to return Ontaria Wilson, Keyshawn Helton, Malik McClain, Darion Williamson, Kentron Poitier, Joshua Burrell, and Jordan Young at wide receiver in 2022. They're also looking at bringing on a few new additions in #Tribe22 and on the transfer market.

    In all likelihood, there will probably be a few more players from Florida State that elect to test the transfer portal waters. We'll be monitoring the roster over the coming weeks.

    What's next for the Florida State Seminoles? Join thousands for FREE to not miss out on any breaking news or recruiting latest by clicking this link or texting our number (850) 616-8661!

    Follow Dustin Lewis on Twitter

    Follow NoleGameday on Twitter and Facebook

    Harden-Reggie-768x960
    Football

    Florida State walk-on wide receiver enters Transfer Portal

    just now
    IMG_3733
    Football

    PFF names Jermaine Johnson ACC Defensive Player of the Year

    3 hours ago
    USATSI_17010369
    Recruiting

    Former Oklahoma star quarterback enters Transfer Portal

    3 hours ago
    USATSI_17198789 (1)
    Football

    Robinson Named ACC Defensive Back of the Week

    4 hours ago
    USATSI_17108363
    Football

    Milton Named ACC Piccolo Award Winner

    4 hours ago
    USATSI_17182583
    Basketball

    Florida State Basketball to be without three scholarship players against Purdue

    4 hours ago
    USATSI_17252380
    Pro Noles

    Report: Dalvin Cook suffers shoulder injury

    17 hours ago
    Capture
    Recruiting

    Florida State offensive line commit shuts down recruitment

    19 hours ago