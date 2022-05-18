Florida State extends offer to grad-transfer linebacker

The Seminoles are pursuing a linebacker to round out the unit heading into 2022.

Florida State is hitting the transfer portal and JUCO ranks to fill out its remaining open roster spots prior to the 2022 season. As of now, the Seminoles have five scholarships to work with, which gives them some flexibility to explore additions at multiple positions.

On Wednesday, the coaching staff extended a scholarship offer to former James Madison star linebacker Diamonte Tucker-Dorsey. The Seminoles were the first team to join the grad transfer's recruitment following his decision to enter the portal earlier this week. Texas and Ole Miss followed suit a couple of hours later.

The Virginia native had a breakout season while handling the James Madison defense in 2021. He started all 14 games, recording a career-high and team-high 116 total tackles, nine tackles for loss, 2.5 sacks, two forced fumbles, four interceptions, and a fumble recovery. In total, he had six games of double-digit tackles and a contest where he pulled down two picks. Following the campaign, Tucker-Dorsey was named a HERO Sports FCS Second-Team All-American, Stats Perform FCS Third-Team All-American, and First-Team All-CAA.

During his career with the Dukes, Tucker-Dorsey recorded 204 total tackles, 14.5 tackles for loss, four sacks, nine pass deflections, two forced fumbles, and a fumble recovery in 50 appearances with 22 starts.

The Seminoles have already acquired ten transfers this offseason, including former UCF linebacker Tatum Bethune, who has a legitimate chance to start for the program in 2022. Adding another experienced player with production on the field in Tucker-Dorsey would only continue to bolster a unit that has the potential to rebound after a few years of lackluster play.

Florida State holds seven scholarship linebackers following the deadline for underclassmen to enter the portal and retain their playing eligibility; Bethune, Kalen DeLoach, Amari Gainer, DJ Lundy, Stephen Dix Jr, Omar Graham Jr, and Brendan Gant. With only two linebackers expected to be on the field in the majority of defensive situations, one more addition should round out the rotation for this year.

A plus about the 5-foot-10, 214-pound Tucker-Dorsey is that he only has one year of eligibility remaining. His scholarship would move off of Florida State's count following 2022, meaning he wouldn't take a spot away from the 2023 class.

Stick with NoleGameday for more coverage of Florida State football throughout the summer.



