Jordan Travis has a game-changing effect on Florida State football

Quarterback Jordan Travis is often found to be a topic of conversation amongst Florida State fans. You have your fans who believe in Travis and then you have your fans who are on the opposite side of that fence. Whether 'Noles fans believe in the redshirt junior or not, there's one thing that is clear… Jordan Travis is the best option for this team and gives FSU the best chance to win each week in 2022.

For comparison, the Seminoles' offense would have been tied for 6th in yards per play this past season with Travis on the field and tied for 121st with him off the field. In 2020 and 2021, there were often times when it looked like the staff wasn’t all in on Travis during the season. For the upcoming season, there are truly no contenders to unseat the Florida native from the starting job and he'll be able to run the offense without any distractions.

There are some who believe that FSU doesn’t win more than one game without Travis last season. It's hard not to agree with that statement after we saw how McKenzie Milton and Tate Rodemaker performed in relief of Travis. If he's healthy for the full season, it's arguable he leads the Seminoles to win versus NC State, Jacksonville State, and maybe Florida, where he played but was clearly limited by an injury to his throwing shoulder. That's the main detraction of his game right now, staying healthy, and it'll be paramount this fall.

One thing we can all agree on is the progress and growth being made each season by the field general. Throughout the offseason, Travis has been building on last year and is setting himself up to lead the Seminoles to a successful season with his improved passing and elite playmaking ability.

