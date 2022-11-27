Florida State jumps up in AP Top 25 Poll after defeating the Gators

The Seminoles overcame adversity on Black Friday and rallied in the second half, in large part due to a 17-0 advantage in the third quarter, to defeat the Florida Gators. The victory was Florida State's fifth straight to end the regular season and it snapped a three-game losing streak to the Gators in the process. Head coach Mike Norvell has guided the program to nine wins in 2022 - more than his first two years combined in Tallahassee.

The trajectory the Seminoles are on is obvious and it's catching national attention.

On Sunday afternoon, Florida State came in at No. 14 in the latest edition of the Associated Press Top 25. The complete AP Top 25 poll can be found here.

The ranking marks the highest the Seminoles have risen in the polls since Week 4 of the 2017 season when the team slotted in at No. 12 after beginning the preseason No. 3.

Looking at the remainder of the poll, Florida State holds a victory against No. 11 LSU. The Seminoles' three losses have been to No. 10 Clemson, NC State, and Wake Forest. Both pairs of Tigers were defeated on Saturday.

Florida State is also ranked No. 14 in the Coaches Poll.

Head coach Mike Norvell and the Seminoles no longer have a chance to make the Orange Bowl after Clemson's loss to unranked South Carolina. The winner of Clemson and North Carolina will represent the conference in Miami Gardens. With that being said, FSU is still in line to land a premier bowl game, it just depends on which one.

A couple of feasible options are the Gator Bowl (SEC) in Jacksonville, Cheez-It Bowl (Big 12) in Orlando, and Holiday Bowl (PAC-12) in San Diego. The Seminoles will return to the practice later this week before learning their postseason destination next weekend.

