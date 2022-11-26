Recruits react to Florida State's epic victory against Florida, becoming state champions

Florida State rallied from a first-half deficit to defeat Florida 45-38 on Friday night. The Seminoles outscored the Gators 17-0 in the third quarter and running back Trey Benson scored the game-winning touchdown with 4:06 remaining in the final frame. The victory earned FSU the title of State Champions for the first time since 2016 and snapped a three-game losing streak to UF.

With a plethora of recruits in the stands for the game and many others watching on TV around the country, the Seminoles made the most of this one.

NoleGameday reached out to commits and targets to get their thoughts on the impressive performance. Check out their reactions below.

Four-star quarterback Luke Kromenhoek (FSU commit): "LFGGGG!!! 'Noles back Baby. Smoking that gator pack!!"

Five-star running back Kam Davis (FSU commit): "I believed in the guys. I said all year that we would dominate the state and have a very great season. It's not a surprise to me that we are on our way back to the most historically great franchise."

Five-star wide receiver Hykeem Williams (FSU commit): "EVERYONE KNOW WE THE BEST IN THE STATE."

Four-star wide receiver Camdon Frier (FSU commit): "FSU just proved what I already knew from the beginning of the season and that is that Florida State is the best team in the state of Florida."

Four-star wide receiver Tawaski Abrams: "Coach Norvell building something really special at FSU and this is only a part of what I know he can do."

Four-star offensive tackle Lucas Simmons (FSU commit): "Amazing. Best gameday visit I've ever been on."

Three-star offensive lineman Chris Otto: "Sadly I wasn't able to watch much but it seemed like a lot of determination and focus for the win."

Offensive line transfer Joshua Braun: "It was an exciting game."

Four-star defensive end Lamont Green Jr. (FSU commit): "It's now a fact that we the best in Florida."

Four-star defensive tackle KJ Sampson (FSU commit): "I didn't get to watch the game. We played in our 4th round playoff game tonight which we won 70-34. The boys did their thing like always."

Three-star defensive tackle Keishawn Mashburn (FSU commit): "That was an amazing performance! I only got to watch the fourth quarter. I had a playoff game and we won. 'Noles will always be the Kings of Florida!! GOOOOO NOLESSSSS!!!"

Three-star defensive tackle Tavion Gadson (FSU commit): "Nole Nation Baby!!"

Three-star linebacker DeMarco Ward: "Definitely a game to remember. Coach Norvell has put FSU back on top and I love every second of it. This team is on fire!"

Four-star defensive back CJ Heard (FSU commit): "Crazy stuff. We're working to be back! Also, hey Florida fans."

Three-star defensive back Ja'Bril Rawls (FSU commit): "The game was insane and the atmosphere! I'm proud of us and ready for next year so I can be a part of this history in the marking!"

Three-star defensive back Quindarrius Jones (FSU commit): "I'm so exited man fr."

