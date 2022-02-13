Florida State listed as a top team with the most turnaround potential in 2022

The 2021 football season has Florida State fans optimistic about how the 2022 season will go. Even though the Seminoles ended the season 5-7 there were improvements made on all phases of the team. With talented transfers joining the 'Noles and a nice number of returning players, it has some believing this could be the year FSU has its first winning season since 2017.

David Kenyon of Bleacher Report believes Florida State has the potential of being a team with the most turnaround next season. Kenyon states:

"Not since 1973-76 had Florida State posted a losing record in four consecutive seasons. Heck, following that stretch of futility the Seminoles quite literally hadn't finished with a sub-.500 winning percentage until 2018."

Kenyon believes the Seminoles can get out of its slump from the last few seasons.

"It's safe to say Mike Norvell enters 2022 on a hot seat. But FSU also has a chance to shake out of its slump. Now, we're not suggesting the 'Noles are primed for an ACC title run. Clemson, North Carolina State and Wake Forest are prime contenders in the Atlantic Division. Projecting that type of improvement from FSU would be awfully bold."

The Bleacher Report writer likes what he sees with Florida State quarterback Jordan Travis returning along with additions in the transfer portal and thinks that sets them up for success in 2022.

"Florida State, though, returns quarterback Jordan Travis, revamped its receiving corps through the transfer portal and brings back a strong majority of the defense. If the 'Noles catch a break or two, they could hit eight wins—exactly the number Mike Norvell has mustered during his two years at the helm."

Head Coach Mike Norvell in his third season with the 'Noles has fans anticipating another jump for the 2022 season. The Seminoles identity and culture are shifting in the right direction. Another full offseason of work and installing a solid foundation will show positive results on the field. Coach Norvell attacked the transfer portal picking up players at key positions while also returning solid production from last season. With Jordan Travis at quarterback expected to make another jump, the Florida State Seminoles could be a team that wins 7-9 games and is poised to make a run for the ACC in 2023.

