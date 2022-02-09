Skip to main content

Jalen Ramsey speaks about 2013 Florida State National Championship team

Former 'Nole reminiscing about his National Championship team.

It is hard to believe that this year marks 10 years since the class Jalen Ramsey signed in for Florida State. After an excellent career as a Seminole, Ramsey has gone on to become the best cornerback in the NFL.

Recently, Ramsey was on former NFL cornerback Aquib Talib’s podcast Catchin’ Fades. On the podcast he talked about several topics, one being camp when he was a true freshman at FSU.

READ MORE: Top four Florida State transfers to make an impact in 2022

The story goes to show just how hard Ramsey worked leading up to the season, resulting in him being the first true freshman starting cornerback since Seminole and NFL legend Deion Sanders. He includes his relationship with Telvin Smith and how they both held each other accountable even with Smith being a veteran on Florida State's team. 

No image description

Ramsey will be competing in his first Super Bowl this weekend as the Los Angeles Rams face the Cincinnati Bengals in SoFi Stadium. He'll have his work cut out for him as he'll be facing a loaded Bengals' wide receiver room highlighted by a young Ja'Marr Chase who has had an electric year on the offensive side of the ball.

Get your popcorn ready for that matchup.

READ MORE: Betting odds list Jameis Winston as option to start for Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2022

What's next for the Florida State Seminoles? Join thousands for FREE to not miss out on any breaking news or recruiting latest by clicking this link or texting our number (850) 616-8661!

USATSI_7528743
Pro Noles

Jalen Ramsey speaks about 2013 Florida State National Championship team

2 minutes ago
USATSI_17291115
Basketball

Game Preview: Florida State vs Pittsburgh

8 hours ago
Capture
Football

Former Florida State offensive coordinator says Jordan Travis is a top-25 quarterback

8 hours ago
USATSI_16923869 (3)
Football

Three Florida State players expected to take the next step in 2022

9 hours ago
USATSI_10890500
Pro Noles

Betting odds list Jameis Winston as option to start for Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2022

10 hours ago
c314c6d2782b4088b3193942faf88f6b
Pro Noles

Jermaine Johnson receives invitation to 2022 NFL Combine

10 hours ago
Capture
Recruiting

FSU makes top-eight for talented 2023 wide receiver

19 hours ago
zdednkqxqsqillgk3dwl
Football

Miami Hurricanes hire Georgia defensive back coach

20 hours ago