Jalen Ramsey speaks about 2013 Florida State National Championship team

It is hard to believe that this year marks 10 years since the class Jalen Ramsey signed in for Florida State. After an excellent career as a Seminole, Ramsey has gone on to become the best cornerback in the NFL.

Recently, Ramsey was on former NFL cornerback Aquib Talib’s podcast Catchin’ Fades. On the podcast he talked about several topics, one being camp when he was a true freshman at FSU.

The story goes to show just how hard Ramsey worked leading up to the season, resulting in him being the first true freshman starting cornerback since Seminole and NFL legend Deion Sanders. He includes his relationship with Telvin Smith and how they both held each other accountable even with Smith being a veteran on Florida State's team.

Ramsey will be competing in his first Super Bowl this weekend as the Los Angeles Rams face the Cincinnati Bengals in SoFi Stadium. He'll have his work cut out for him as he'll be facing a loaded Bengals' wide receiver room highlighted by a young Ja'Marr Chase who has had an electric year on the offensive side of the ball.

