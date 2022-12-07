Florida State loses former four-star offensive tackle to Transfer Portal

The FBS Transfer Portal opened on Monday and it has been filling up ever since. Florida State has already seen a couple of players decide to test the waters to explore their opportunities elsewhere.

READ MORE: Former Florida State wide receiver declares for NFL Draft

On Wednesday morning, redshirt freshman offensive tackle Rod Orr entered the portal, according to a report from On3.

The Alabama native did not appear in a game during his two years with the Seminoles. Orr spent the majority of his time contributing to the scout team. He displayed interesting potential with his athleticism at tackle but never put enough flashes together consistently to earn the trust of the coaching staff.

Orr possesses a basketball background from his prep career at Gadsden City High School. He was regarded as a four-star prospect in the 2021 class, ranked as the No. 330 overall prospect, the No. 23 OT, and the No. 10 recruit in the state of Alabama. Orr was named first-team all-state at the conclusion of his senior season.

This isn't a significant or unexpected loss for the Seminoles. Orr never appeared on the two-deep and was passed up by true freshman offensive tackle Julian Armella and true freshman offensive tackle Jaylen Early, who both played in multiple games in 2022. Outside of those two, redshirt sophomore Robert Scott, redshirt sophomore Bless Harris, redshirt sophomore Darius Washington, and true freshman Daughtry Richardson are expected to return at tackle next season. Florida State also has four-star prospect Lucas Simmons committed and will explore the portal for potential fits.

Orr joins defensive back Sam McCall, defensive tackle Jarrett Jackson, defensive tackle Shambre Jackson, linebacker Amari Gainer, and Keyshawn Helton as players to enter the portal since the conclusion of the regular season.

READ MORE: Two Florida State defensive tackles no longer with program

Stick with NoleGameday for more coverage of Florida State football throughout bowl season.



Follow NoleGameday on Twitter and Facebook