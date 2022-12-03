Former Florida State wide receiver declares for NFL Draft

Florida State's roster has undergone a ton of changes over the last few years under head coach Mike Norvell and his staff. The regime has utilized the transfer portal, high school, and junior college ranks to acquire players that fit the culture and system that the Seminoles are building in Tallahassee. With that being said, some of the players to depart from the program have gone on to thrive in different situations.

Former FSU wide receiver and current Indiana star, DJ Matthews, has spent the last two years with the Hoosiers. Following the conclusion of his sixth season at the collegiate level, he declared for the 2023 NFL Draft on Thursday,

"First and foremost, I would like to thank God for the abundance of blessings that he was bestowed upon my life. Without him, nothing is possible. To my family and friends, thank you for the unconditional love and steadfast support you all have show me over the years.

To Florida State University, I can't begin to express my most sincere gratitude for providing me with the opportunity to begin my football journey at the collegiate level. It is a great honor to have earned my degree from such a prestigious institution. Go Noles!

Indiana University, thank you for believing in me and allowing me to contribute to this outstanding program. To coach Allen and the entire coaching staff, you all have played an integral role in my development as a player and an individual. The commitment you all have made in ensuring my success on and of the field doesn't go unnoticed. In addition, I want to thank the medical and athletic staff for their endless support in my successful recovery. My time as a Hoosier has been nothing short of amazing and the lessons I've learned will have a lasting impact on my life. To the Hoosier nation, there aren't enough words to express the feeling of being in the rock with you all. Your support has helped me to press on in the most challenging times and I am forver indebted.

To my teammates, I am thankful for the lifelong relationships that we've built and I will always cherish the memories we made. It has been an absolute pleasure being surrounded by individuals who exemplify determination, perserverance, and the true mean of LEO!

Playing in the NFL has been a lifelong dream and I am very excited to embark on this new chapter as a I trust that God will order my steps. I am grateful for the experiences and the individuals that were placed on my path. With that being said, I will be declaring for the 2023 NFL Draft."

Matthews was a member of a 2017 class at Florida State that included Cam Akers, Asante Samuel Jr, Joshua Kaindoh, and Marvin Wilson, among others. He developed into a contributor under former head coach Willie Taggart - catching 78 passes for 737 yards and four touchdowns from 2018-19. Matthews returned a punt 74 yards for a touchdown to give the Seminoles a 27-7 lead against Miami in 2018 before ultimately falling 28-27.

The Florida native departed from FSU in 2020 after originally opting out for the season due to COVID-19. He landed at Indiana and got off to a fast start with the Hoosiers last year. Unfortunately, Matthews tore his ACL and was sidelined after five games.

Matthews finished his time at Indiana with 36 catches for 389 yards and three touchdowns. He also scored on the ground and on a punt return. His explosiveness on special teams might earn him a look as an undrafted free agent.

