Florida State offensive lineman suffers season-ending injury

Florida State is more than halfway through preseason camp and the majority of practices have involved contact. Naturally, players are going to accumulate wear and tear during the course of preparing for the fall. That’s just the nature of football.

Unfortunately, sometimes that also means serious injuries can occur. According to head coach Mike Norvell, grad-transfer center Kayden Lyles will miss the 2022 season with an injury. The coaching staff learned of the news last week.

While Norvell was announcing the news to the media during his press conference on Wednesday morning, Lyles released a statement on Twitter.

"I know all too well that injuries are a part of playing football at the highest level. Unfortunately, I will not be able to be on the field this season, but I came to Florida State to make an impact on this program and that is what I will do. We have a group of dedicated offensive linemen, and I am going to use the experiences I've gained through five years of playing college football to help them develop any way I can. Thank you to everyone for the support. I'm going to approach every day with a mindset of improvement, and I'm looking forward to seeing what this team will do this season."

Lyles elected to transfer to Florida State back in November for his final season of collegiate eligibility. He participated in the offseason program and in spring practice. Lyles and veteran Maurice Smith were among the experienced options competing for the Seminoles' starting center job. This is a hit that will test the depth of the offensive line moving forward and open up opportunities for younger players.

The Tampa native began his career at Wisconsin. He appeared in 34 games with 16 starts during his time with the Badgers. Lyles started games at center, left guard, and defensive end while working his way through multiple injuries.

Florida State is exploring the possibility of a medical redshirt for Lyles that would allow him to return to the program in 2023. It's too early in the process to say if that's a feasible option.

