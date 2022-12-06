Florida State offers all-conference tackle from UTEP

The FBS Transfer Portal officially opened on Monday and hundreds of players from around the country declared their intentions to search for a new program. Florida State has already lost four players to the portal; true freshman defensive back Sam McCall, redshirt junior defensive tackle Jarrett Jackson, redshirt freshman defensive tackle Shambre Jackson, and redshirt junior linebacker Amari Gainer.

READ MORE: Former Florida State wide receiver declares for NFL Draft

The Seminoles wasted no time getting to work to begin the week after some early activity in the portal. On Monday evening, Florida State offered UTEP offensive line transfer Jeremiah Byers, who noted head coach Mike Norvell and offensive coordinator/offensive line coach, Alex Atkins, in his post on social media.

The Texas native has spent the last four seasons contributing at UTEP as a right tackle. He's started all 25 games over the last two years and has racked up 30 total starts in 33 career appearances. Standing at 6-foot-4, 315 pounds, he possesses the size that Florida State is looking for in a potential player that can play inside or outside.

There might still be some potential to tap with Byers. He's on an upward trajectory after increasing his PPF grade from 72.7 in 2021 to 81.0 in 2022. Byers was named a Conference USA All-Freshman team selection in 2020, an all-conference honorable selection in 2021, and is expected to be an all-conference first-team selection this year. It's anticipated that he has two years of eligibility remaining to play.

Florida State is in the market for offensive linemen that the coaching staff can plug and play. The Seminoles will lose starting guards, Dillan Gibbons and D'Mitri Emmanuel, to graduation following the season. Plus, swing tackle Jazston Turnetine will be moving on while it's uncertain if graduate transfer center Kayden Lyles will continue to play the sport. Offensive tackle Robert Scott will have to decide whether to return to the program or go pro. Darius Washington is probably better suited to play along the interior.

The Seminoles displayed an interest in Florida graduate transfer Joshua Braun. FSU hosted Braun and his family for an unofficial visit last month, securing an official trip this upcoming weekend. However, he pledged to Arkansas and it's uncertain if still plans to make it to Tallahassee at this time.

Outside of Florida State, Byers has reported offers from Texas Tech, Miami, Maryland, and UTSA. The Seminoles will likely try to secure a visit in the near future.

READ MORE: Two Florida State defensive tackles no longer with program

Stick with NoleGameday for more coverage of Florida State football throughout bowl season.



Follow NoleGameday on Twitter and Facebook