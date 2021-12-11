Skip to main content
    December 11, 2021
    Florida State officially hires new linebackers coach

    Mike Norvell will have a new co-defensive coordinator.
    Florida State has made a coaching change, as Randy Shannon has been named linebacker’s coach, replacing the outgoing Chris Marve.

    In a move that became expected late last week when Shannon was seen out on the recruiting trail, Randy Shannon has been given a promotion from senior defensive analyst to co-defensive coordinator alinebacker’s coach.

    READ MORE: Quarterback commit Chris Parson ready to lead Florida State's 2023 class

    Chris Marve came to Florida State when Mike Norvell took over after the 2019 season after serving as linebacker’s coach and run game coordinator for Mississippi State. With Marve leaving to take the Virginia Tech defensive coordinator position, this opened up a job for Shannon with linebackers. 

    In comes longtime college coach Randy Shannon. Known for his time as one of the best linebacker’s coach over the past 20 years, Shannon will be tasked with bringing in talent while developing the players already on campus.

    No image description

    READ MORE: Two Florida State legacies are back on the market

    The former Miami Hurricane coach came to FSU in April of 2021, taking an off-field role as senior defensive analyst. Will he be able to lean on his multitude of contacts, and coaching ability, to help a unit that has been an achilles heel over the past several years?

    With just Omar Graham committed, it will be interesting to watch Shannon and who he evaluates to finish off the 2022 class.

    READ MORE: Former Florida State quarterback offered by ACC school

    Stay tuned as we will have more on this breaking story. 

    What's next for the Florida State Seminoles? Join thousands for FREE to not miss out on any breaking news or recruiting latest by clicking this link or texting our number (850) 616-8661!

