Florida State officially hires new linebackers coach

Florida State has made a coaching change, as Randy Shannon has been named linebacker’s coach, replacing the outgoing Chris Marve.

In a move that became expected late last week when Shannon was seen out on the recruiting trail, Randy Shannon has been given a promotion from senior defensive analyst to co-defensive coordinator alinebacker’s coach.

Chris Marve came to Florida State when Mike Norvell took over after the 2019 season after serving as linebacker’s coach and run game coordinator for Mississippi State. With Marve leaving to take the Virginia Tech defensive coordinator position, this opened up a job for Shannon with linebackers.

In comes longtime college coach Randy Shannon. Known for his time as one of the best linebacker’s coach over the past 20 years, Shannon will be tasked with bringing in talent while developing the players already on campus.

The former Miami Hurricane coach came to FSU in April of 2021, taking an off-field role as senior defensive analyst. Will he be able to lean on his multitude of contacts, and coaching ability, to help a unit that has been an achilles heel over the past several years?

With just Omar Graham committed, it will be interesting to watch Shannon and who he evaluates to finish off the 2022 class.

