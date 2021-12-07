Former Florida State quarterback offered by ACC school

The Transfer Portal is mutually beneficial to schools and players. Schools can add experienced college talent while players can transfer to different situations to try and earn more playing time. Former Florida State quarterback Chubba Purdy made his decision to enter the portal on November 3 after spending the majority of his first two seasons in Tallahassee as a backup.

The Arizona native was anticipated to possibly make the quarterback battle interesting as a true freshman after he signed with Florida State over Louisville in December 2019. Instead, Purdy suffered a collarbone injury during fall camp and was unable to suit up until November. He ended up appearing in three games and starting one while recording 219 passing yards with two touchdowns and an interception.

Over the offseason, Purdy was limited by his reaggravated collarbone injury. He was not with the team in the spring while rehabbing. Purdy returned to the team over the summer and was cleared to participate in August.

Purdy only saw playing time in one game during the 2021 season in reserve duty. He went 5/5 for 98 yards and two touchdowns in a 59-3 victory over Massachusetts. Outside of that, the majority of the snaps went to starter Jordan Travis and veteran McKenzie Milton.

The 6-foot-2, 215-pound quarterback would've battled with Travis for the starting job in 2022. Instead, he's looking for a new situation where he can make his mark. On Monday night, Purdy was offered by another program in the ACC, the Pittsburgh Panthers.

Pittsburgh finished the 2021 season 11-2 and won the ACC Championship on Saturday. Over the past few seasons, the Panthers have had one of the most stable quarterbacks in the conference in Heisman Nominee Kenny Pickett. Pickett has thrown for 4319 passing yards with an ACC record 42 touchdown passes and seven interceptions this year with one game to play.

Following the season, Pickett will graduate and head off to the NFL, leaving the Panthers with an opening for a new signal-caller. It'll be interesting to see if that turns out to be Purdy.

The Seminoles faced another former quarterback in conference play in recent history. Bailey Hockman left the program prior to the 2018 season before landing at North Carolina State. Hockman lost to Florida State in 2019 but came away with a victory in 2020.

