Florida State projected to play SEC school in bowl game

The Florida State Seminoles are one win away from making it to bowl season. The turnaround would be quite remarkable for head coach Mike Norvell and his team after they started out 0-4 and then dropped to 3-6. With the postseason coming up in December, bowl projections are starting to be released by multiple publications.

Earlier this week, Brett McMurphy released his list, where he had Florida State playing in the Gasparilla Bowl against Tulsa.

CBS Sports' Jerry Palm also put out his bowl projections over the last few days. In his projections, Palm has the Seminoles taking on Arkansas in the Gator Bowl. This is supposed to be an SEC vs B1G match up but the latter conference might not have enough bowl-eligible spots depending on the final week of the season. The Gator Bowl will be held in Jacksonville at 11 a.m. on December 31.

Arkansas currently sits at 7-4 and ranked No. 25 ahead of its final regular-season game against Missouri. The Razorbacks have won three of their last four games under second-year head coach Sam Pittman. Starting quarterback KJ Jefferson has completed 66% of his passes for 2316 yards with 20 touchdowns to three interceptions. Jefferson has also rushed for 496 yards and five touchdowns.

Former Florida State offensive coordinator Kendal Briles heads the offense for the Razorbacks. Wide receiver Warren Thompson, who transferred away from Tallahassee over the offseason, is the third-leading receiver on the team with 18 catches for 292 yards and two touchdowns.

The storylines could set up for an intriguing game, especially as Florida State looks to finish with a better than .500 record for the first time since 2017. The Seminoles will have to qualify for a bowl first. They play the Florida Gators for that opportunity on Saturday afternoon.

